Sports day to raise funds for music studio in memory of Tavis

Pictures from last year's Tavslife event, held to raise money for a music studio in the memory of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: Sharon Box Archant

The family of murdered Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens are hoping a fund-raising sports day next week will bring them a step nearer to their goal of opening a music studio in his memory.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The Tavslife event on Sunday September 1 follows on from the success of a similar event last year and will take place at Murrayfield Park in Ipswich starting at midday.

The annual event was started by Tavis's mother Sharon Box and his aunt after the keen sportsman was murdered by a group of men in June last year.

Last year's event raised £2,000 and Mrs Box is hoping this year's sports day will bring them nearer to their target of £5,000 to open a music studio and media centre.

"We as a family are trying to keep Tav's name alive and we don't want people to forget what happened to him," she said.

Mrs Box said Tavis loved music as well as sports and the aim was to get young people involved in music.

She said: "We want to give them a positive place to attend rather than hanging around getting into trouble or into the wrong crowd.

"We want to save other young people's lives and make youths and parents aware that this horrendous violence can happen to anyone and any family.

"This has been the hardest year we have had to go through as a family and it's not getting any easier. We love Tav and miss him so much, so to see our community come out and support us and Tavis is amazing."

She said that ten teams of between eight and 12 people, including a team of police cadets, would be competing in "good old-fashioned fun" including an egg and spoon race, an assault course, welly throwing, a three-legged race, a tug of war, a mini-football challenge and 100m sprint and relay races.

Mrs Box said members of the family of 41-year-old Dean Stansby from Trimley St Mary, who was stabbed to death in Ipswich in February 2017, had also asked to attend the event to increase awareness of knife crime.

She said that last year more than 300 people attended the event and she was hoping for a large turnout again this year.

"We are working with the council in the hope of becoming an official organisation so that we can apply for grants and funding in the future to keep the studio up and running," she said.