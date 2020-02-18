E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Taxi drivers taught importance of tackling hate crime after 200 cases go unreported

PUBLISHED: 12:05 18 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 18 February 2020

Staff from Hawk Express, Avenue Taxis and local bars and restaurants have been taught how to tackle hate crime in Ipswich Picture: BSCMS

Staff from Hawk Express, Avenue Taxis and local bars and restaurants have been taught how to tackle hate crime in Ipswich Picture: BSCMS

BSCMS

Taxi and mini cab drivers, bar staff and restaurateurs have been taught how to spot hate crime following an alarming number of unreported cases in Ipswich the last year.

The training event, organised by BSC Multicultural Services (BSCMS), saw more than 70 people who work in the nighttime economy learn about the importance of tackling hate crime, while hearing what to do if they become victims themselves.

It followed research by BSCMS which found more than 200 cases of unreported hate crime in the town last year, with those working unsociable hours calling for change.

Also in attendance was councillor Alsadair Ross, police officers and staff from Hawk Express, Avenue Taxis and the Suffolk Community Foundation.

The group has agreed to reconvene at a later date, with several more events by the Hate Crime Project in Tower Street planned throughout 2020.

