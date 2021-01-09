Housebuilder donates £600 to village's historic football club

Published: 9:15 AM January 9, 2021

The Brantham Athletic FC ladies' team, pictured here before the coronavirus crisis.

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has given £600 to a historic Suffolk football club - to help the team buy much-needed new equipment.

Brantham Athletic Football Club was established in 1887 and currently has teams playing in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division, as well as in the Essex and Suffolk Border League.

Taylor Wimpey, which is making contributions to nearby community facilities ahead of its Stour View development, said the club was a "much-loved local organisation" worthy of extra support.

Darren Smith - chief executive officer at Brantham Athletic FC, which also runs youth teams for children aged seven to 18 - said: “This donation will make it possible for us to maintain the high standards of the club and continue to offer our players the chance to play the sport they truly love.”

Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “It’s really important for us to support people and organisations in the local community, especially during these difficult times."

