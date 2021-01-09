Housebuilder donates £600 to village's historic football club
- Credit: Brantham Athletic FC
Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has given £600 to a historic Suffolk football club - to help the team buy much-needed new equipment.
Brantham Athletic Football Club was established in 1887 and currently has teams playing in the Thurlow Nunn Eastern Counties Premier Division, as well as in the Essex and Suffolk Border League.
Taylor Wimpey, which is making contributions to nearby community facilities ahead of its Stour View development, said the club was a "much-loved local organisation" worthy of extra support.
Darren Smith - chief executive officer at Brantham Athletic FC, which also runs youth teams for children aged seven to 18 - said: “This donation will make it possible for us to maintain the high standards of the club and continue to offer our players the chance to play the sport they truly love.”
Caroline Carter, sales and marketing director at Taylor Wimpey East Anglia, said: “It’s really important for us to support people and organisations in the local community, especially during these difficult times."
You may also want to watch:
Stour View is billed as a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes "surrounded by picturesque Suffolk countryside and close to the River Stour".
Most Read
- 1 Tributes paid to 'always smiling' Jamie, 35, who died with coronavirus
- 2 People in Suffolk could face checks during latest Covid lockdown, police warn
- 3 Man left with facial injuries after incident on Ipswich street
- 4 Road closed as man seriously injured in car accident
- 5 Family moving home fined £900 for driving overweight van on A14
- 6 Man stopped near seafront arrested over weapons allegations
- 7 Poundland closes stores temporarily due to lockdown
- 8 Man suffers stab wounds during alleged assault
- 9 Pair jailed after police uncover industrial scale commercial cannabis factory
- 10 More than 11,000 Covid infections in seven days as rates continue to rise across the region