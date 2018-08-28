Gallery

Throwback Thursday - CUb Scouts camping out at Hallowtrees in 1973

Cub Scouts camping competition at Hallowtree Picture: OWEN HINES Owen Hiines

Bears, balloons and boxing are brought to you this on this fine Thursday as we throw it back to 1973.

Mr and Mrs Burrows dance the night away Picture: PAUL NIXON Mr and Mrs Burrows dance the night away Picture: PAUL NIXON

We start of with a photograph of the Cub Scouts camping out at Hallowtree, using their survival skills to rustle up some breakfast for camp.

Grass track riders at Ipswich Airport Picture: PAUL NIXON Grass track riders at Ipswich Airport Picture: PAUL NIXON

Second in our assorted gallery this week we have Mr and Mrs Burrows, who were dressed to impress in their dancing regalia and showing no signs of slowing down.

Amature boxing match present their club and trophies Picture: OWEN HINES Amature boxing match present their club and trophies Picture: OWEN HINES

These lads were raring to go on their bikes at the grass track at the old Ipswich airport.

The Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL The Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The youthful members of the amateur boxing club in Ipswich proudly stand next to their trophy haul.

Bears on a seesaw at the Circus Hoffman in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES Bears on a seesaw at the Circus Hoffman in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

This shows the respectful tribute paid at the Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in November of that year.

Hermes balloon goes up at auto speed rally Picture: PAUL NIXON Hermes balloon goes up at auto speed rally Picture: PAUL NIXON

There was astonishing sights as Circus Hoffman came to town.

And the Hermes hot air balloon took to the skies above the auto speed rally track.