Snow

Snow

max temp: 2°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

Throwback Thursday - CUb Scouts camping out at Hallowtrees in 1973

PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 January 2019

Cub Scouts camping competition at Hallowtree Picture: OWEN HINES

Cub Scouts camping competition at Hallowtree Picture: OWEN HINES

Owen Hiines

Bears, balloons and boxing are brought to you this on this fine Thursday as we throw it back to 1973.

Mr and Mrs Burrows dance the night away Picture: PAUL NIXONMr and Mrs Burrows dance the night away Picture: PAUL NIXON

We start of with a photograph of the Cub Scouts camping out at Hallowtree, using their survival skills to rustle up some breakfast for camp.

Grass track riders at Ipswich Airport Picture: PAUL NIXONGrass track riders at Ipswich Airport Picture: PAUL NIXON

Second in our assorted gallery this week we have Mr and Mrs Burrows, who were dressed to impress in their dancing regalia and showing no signs of slowing down.

Amature boxing match present their club and trophies Picture: OWEN HINESAmature boxing match present their club and trophies Picture: OWEN HINES

These lads were raring to go on their bikes at the grass track at the old Ipswich airport.

The Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELLThe Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in 1973 Picture: RICHARD SNASDELL

The youthful members of the amateur boxing club in Ipswich proudly stand next to their trophy haul.

Bears on a seesaw at the Circus Hoffman in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINESBears on a seesaw at the Circus Hoffman in Ipswich Picture: OWEN HINES

This shows the respectful tribute paid at the Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in November of that year.

Hermes balloon goes up at auto speed rally Picture: PAUL NIXONHermes balloon goes up at auto speed rally Picture: PAUL NIXON

There was astonishing sights as Circus Hoffman came to town.

And the Hermes hot air balloon took to the skies above the auto speed rally track.

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

John Stow, who died after a fall at the newly-revamped Ipswich Cornhill. Picture: COURTESY OF ANDREW PRYKE

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

Rose Hill Primary school where parents were warned about safeguarding Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

Traffic is being diverted at Wherstead following the blockage on the A14 (stock image) Picture: SIMON PARKER

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

Castle Hill Primary was broken into Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Most Read

Man dies following fall at newly-revamped Cornhill

Flowers left on the Cornhill by the Ipswich market traders Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘I am so sad he has gone in this way’ - family left in shock as man dies following Cornhill fall

#includeImage($article, 225)

Second school warns parents over ‘man in silver taxi’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Chickens attacked and wounded following primary school break-in

#includeImage($article, 225)

Rush hour chaos as A14 closed between major junctions

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Line-up for Latitude Festival 2019 revealed

Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

8 places where you can celebrate Burns Night 2019

Scottish marching band at city parade

In-form Hitchin will offer Leiston a good test at Victory Road

Leiston boss Stuart Boardley Photo: PAUL VOLLER

Prices at ‘super budget’ easyHotel rise following opening

easyHotel in Ipswich town centre the new 'super budget' hotel will also be home to a coffee shop on the ground floor. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

We have had snow in Ipswich today - but the flurry was short lived

Frosty morning in Raydon. Picture: LEIA BARNETT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists