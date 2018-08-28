Throwback Thursday - CUb Scouts camping out at Hallowtrees in 1973
PUBLISHED: 11:00 24 January 2019
Owen Hiines
Bears, balloons and boxing are brought to you this on this fine Thursday as we throw it back to 1973.
We start of with a photograph of the Cub Scouts camping out at Hallowtree, using their survival skills to rustle up some breakfast for camp.
Second in our assorted gallery this week we have Mr and Mrs Burrows, who were dressed to impress in their dancing regalia and showing no signs of slowing down.
These lads were raring to go on their bikes at the grass track at the old Ipswich airport.
The youthful members of the amateur boxing club in Ipswich proudly stand next to their trophy haul.
This shows the respectful tribute paid at the Remembrance service at Christchurch Park in November of that year.
There was astonishing sights as Circus Hoffman came to town.
And the Hermes hot air balloon took to the skies above the auto speed rally track.