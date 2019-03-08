E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
World famous Maori tattoo artist blesses Suffolk school

PUBLISHED: 16:36 13 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:36 13 September 2019

Headteacher Jane Stalham with Maori tattooist Te Rangitu Netana and pupils at Sproughton Primary School Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

An internationally-acclaimed tribal tattooist was welcomed to a Suffolk school in a bid to embrace cultural diversity.

Headteacher of Sproughton primary school Jane Stalham and Te Rangitu Netana Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDHeadteacher of Sproughton primary school Jane Stalham and Te Rangitu Netana Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sproughton Primary School invited Maori tattooist Te Rangitu Netana to launch their new curriculum on culture as there is "no one better suited" to discuss its importance.

As part of the celebrations, Mr Netana gave the school a traditional Maori blessing, known as "Karakia" to invoke spiritual guidance and protection.

Inspired by the lessons learned on their Wednesday morning, children at the school now plan to carry out a Haka ceremonial dance as a celebration of the day and to give respect to Mr Netana.

New Zealand-born Maori tattoo artist Te Rangitu Netana visited Sproughton Primary to give the school a traditional Maori blessing and speak about his culture Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDNew Zealand-born Maori tattoo artist Te Rangitu Netana visited Sproughton Primary to give the school a traditional Maori blessing and speak about his culture Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Headteacher Jane Stalham said: "Culture can be a very complex word for children and the way in which Te Rangitu represents his culture, history and traditions is incredible.

"It was a truly emotional day that left children and parents filled with emotion and respect."

