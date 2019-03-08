Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 6°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Ipswich teacher to take on London Marathon for Suffolk MIND

PUBLISHED: 18:50 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 26 April 2019

Fiona Smith is taking on this weekend's London Marathon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FIONA SMITH

Fiona Smith is taking on this weekend's London Marathon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FIONA SMITH

Archant

A Suffolk teacher is preparing to lace up her running shoes for Sunday’s London Marathon.

Teacher Fiona Smith at One Sixth Form College Picture: JOHN NICETeacher Fiona Smith at One Sixth Form College Picture: JOHN NICE

Fiona Smith, from Ipswich, who teaches philosophy at One Sixth Form College, got the running bug two years ago when she took on a work wellbeing challenge.

The challenge encouraged staff to run 100km in a year in a bid to improve their health.

Since completing the challenge, she has joined the Rushmere Community Runners and taken on several 10k events and two half marathons.

You may also want to watch:

The 39-year-old is now preparing for her toughest challenge - running the London Marathon is aid of Suffolk MIND.

She said, “I was really lucky to get a place at the London marathon. I love running as it gives you a chance to put the world to rights and I like the competitive element to it. Having visited the doctors - I was advised to increase my levels of activity. I decided to start going to Kesgrave Parkrun and I haven't looked back.

“Knowing that I'll be in an exclusive club of around one million people who have run this will be amazing. The environment, atmosphere, picking up the medal is something I'm also looking forward to. I'll probably be sobbing like a baby at the end – I'm sure this will be emotional – especially when I see my family.”

Frances Vickerstaff is a spokesperson for ONE. She said, “It's great that Fiona started running again thanks to our work wellbeing challenge. We are backing her all the way and we will be looking out for her on the telly when she takes on this challenge on Sunday 28 April 2019.”

To donate money to Fiona visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/FionaSmith38

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Most Read

Two arrests after teenager stabbed in ‘targeted attack’ at Christchurch Park

The Police cordon set up around Christchurch Park after a teenager was stabbed in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Did you hear the ‘skyquake’ over Suffolk last night?

Was it a skyquake? A large bang was heard in Claydon yesterday evening Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two year community order for Ipswich man who downloaded indecent images of children

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich hair salon has chance to be best in Britain after winning regional finals

The Renaissance Artistic salon team including Sophia Capasso (far right). Picture: RENAISSANCE SALON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moment robber attacked woman, 79, as she went to play bingo

Suffolk police released CCTV footage of the attack Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Lollipop man spared jail after filming staff member using a school toilet

Peter Thompson leaving Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Cotswold Outdoor to close branches across UK as profits fall

Cotswold Outdoor will be closing a number of stores across the UK including the potential closure of its Ipswich store in the Great White Horse Hotel. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Knife seized in Ipswich roads policing crackdown near Hadleigh Road Sainsbury’s

100 drivers were stopped and their vehicles checked at the Hadleigh Road Sainsbury's car park in Ipswich on April 23 Picture: ARCHANT

Avenue Q brings the West End’s subversive Muppet Show to Ipswich Regent

Avenue Q combines the look of the Muppet Show with the sharp satire of Spitting Image and the musical razzamatazz of London's West End Photo:AvenueQ/Matt Martin
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists