Ipswich teacher to take on London Marathon for Suffolk MIND

Fiona Smith is taking on this weekend's London Marathon Picture: SUPPLIED BY FIONA SMITH Archant

A Suffolk teacher is preparing to lace up her running shoes for Sunday’s London Marathon.

Teacher Fiona Smith at One Sixth Form College Picture: JOHN NICE Teacher Fiona Smith at One Sixth Form College Picture: JOHN NICE

Fiona Smith, from Ipswich, who teaches philosophy at One Sixth Form College, got the running bug two years ago when she took on a work wellbeing challenge.

The challenge encouraged staff to run 100km in a year in a bid to improve their health.

Since completing the challenge, she has joined the Rushmere Community Runners and taken on several 10k events and two half marathons.

The 39-year-old is now preparing for her toughest challenge - running the London Marathon is aid of Suffolk MIND.

She said, “I was really lucky to get a place at the London marathon. I love running as it gives you a chance to put the world to rights and I like the competitive element to it. Having visited the doctors - I was advised to increase my levels of activity. I decided to start going to Kesgrave Parkrun and I haven't looked back.

“Knowing that I'll be in an exclusive club of around one million people who have run this will be amazing. The environment, atmosphere, picking up the medal is something I'm also looking forward to. I'll probably be sobbing like a baby at the end – I'm sure this will be emotional – especially when I see my family.”

Frances Vickerstaff is a spokesperson for ONE. She said, “It's great that Fiona started running again thanks to our work wellbeing challenge. We are backing her all the way and we will be looking out for her on the telly when she takes on this challenge on Sunday 28 April 2019.”

To donate money to Fiona visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com/FionaSmith38