Green team cleans up 100metre stretch of Suffolk beach

PUBLISHED: 10:59 14 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:59 14 May 2019

The team cleared a 100 metre stretch of beach at Orwell Country Park near Ipswich Picture: DONALDS VOLVO

The team cleared a 100 metre stretch of beach at Orwell Country Park near Ipswich Picture: DONALDS VOLVO

Archant

A group of 35 environmental enthusiasts from an Ipswich car dealer have cleaned a 100metre stretch of beach at Orwell Country Park for Earth Hour.

The Donalds team gave presentation s on environmental conservation ahead of the beach clean-up Pictuer: DONALDS VOLVOThe Donalds team gave presentation s on environmental conservation ahead of the beach clean-up Pictuer: DONALDS VOLVO

The team, from Donalds Volvo, collected nine bags full of litter - weighing 19kg - including plastic bags, crisp packets and cigarette butts left strewn on the shoreline.

The clean-up looked not just to help conserve wildlife and marine animals but also to help and educate the next generation to love and respect their environment.

The team also gave presentations on environmental conservation ahead of the event.

Benjamin Grant, group marketing manager, said: "The team and I are all so pleased with the number of people from the local community who attended our beach clean, and the amount of litter we retrieved from our beaches."

The team registered the event with East Suffolk Council's Love East Suffolk litter-picking scheme, resulting in a donation to the team's chosen charity, St Elizabeth Hospice.

