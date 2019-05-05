'Team Titswich' of ladies in pink bra t-shirts take the fight to cancer

This is Team Titswich - the group of ladies taking Ipswich by storm with their eye-catching pink bra t-shirts as they take the fight to breast cancer.

Like many around them, the team of nine women from Ipswich have all been touched by close friends and relatives who have been affected by the evil disease.

But when business owner and mum-of-three Onitha Jarrold lost her mother to breast cancer last year, it spurred them on to take the fight to a new level.

Giving themselves a quirky and risque name based on their home town, they began preparing for London's MoonWalk - not only to raise money for research and treatment, but support each other during a difficult time for Onitha and her family.

As they prepare for the gruelling 26.2-mile walk on Saturday, May 11 armed with their giant Titswich flag, they have already raised hundreds of pounds - and hope to raise even more in the battle to find a cure.

“The walk is all about breast cancer, so the name is just a little nod to that and that we are all from Ipswich,” said member Wendy Hogdson.

“We're all very proud of our connection to Ipswich and we're very vocal about making sure Ipswich is seen as a great place.

“The name has had a lot of impact - a lot of people remember it.”

Mrs Hodgson, who runs a Ipswich-based creative agency WHAT associates with her husband, said the whole team had found making time for training hard while working full-time and raising families.

But the mother-of-two said the death of Onitha's mother - and her father shortly afterwards - was a “poignant time” where they thought: “We've got to do something.”

And the 44-year-old said the long walks had really helped them to support each other at a difficult time.

She added: “Breast cancer is the biggest fear for a lot of women, so to raise as much money as possible for prevention and cure is important to all of us.”

The team is also made up of optician Catherine Sims, business owner Lucy Horsfield, health and safety inspector Tania Van Rixtel, Channel 4 head of corporate relations Sophie Jones, art director Vanessa Clover-Nichols, Freston Boot operations manager Saira Sinclair and Hadleigh High School administrator Isabel Wright.

To donate to their cause, click here.