Suffolk couple bring joy to village with ‘the adventures of Barnaby bear’
PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 07 June 2020
ALISON SHEERAN
Before lockdown he was just Barnaby bear – now he is a local celebrity and has entertained thousands of families across Suffolk.
Alison and Stephen Sheeran wanted to keep spirits up in their village during lockdown, so decided to pose their daughter’s giant teddy bear, Barnaby, on their lawn in Kirton.
On his first day on the lawn, Barnaby was keeping cool in a deck chair under the shade of an umbrella, but his antics quickly grew into ambitious and daring stunts including riding his unicycle, saving a cat from a tree, and driving a vintage tractor or two.
Daughter Jessica, a primary school teacher, said: “I’ve moved out and Barnaby has stayed at my parents’ house, but since lockdown my parents have started to have Barnaby doing different things on the lawn.
“He’s done something different every day since April 6 – they try and get him doing something related to the day as well.
“He’s had a flag out on St George’s Day, he played sitting volleyball for the Invictus Games and dressed up for the Queen’s birthday.”
The Sheerans even dressed him as Sir Captain Tom Moore in honour of his incredible charity fundraising.
“The response has been great, we’ve had thank you notes and chocolate bars brought to the house,” said Mrs Sheeran.
“I’ve even seen cyclists come from Ipswich to see what he is doing today.
“For some of the pictures we had to borrow things – like Thomas the Tank Engine and the harness for his zip wire.
“We have been in the village for 22 years and our house was always known as the one where the previous owners lived, it was their old house.
“Now we’re the house where Barnaby lives.”
Mr Sheeran added: “One morning we took the car and went for a walk, when we came back we couldn’t get on the drive because so many people had turned up to take a picture.”
Mr Sheeran said that, after more than 60 days of photos and sleepless nights trying to come up with Barnaby’s next escapade, the teddy bear’s adventures will come to an end today.
You can see all of his adventures on his Facebook page.
The Sheerans are also asking anyone who enjoyed seeing Barnaby in their garden to consider donating to the East Anglian Children’s Hospice Emergency appeal.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.