Suffolk couple bring joy to village with ‘the adventures of Barnaby bear’

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:21 07 June 2020

Despite lots of practice, Barnaby could not sink a putt when he tried golf Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

ALISON SHEERAN

Before lockdown he was just Barnaby bear – now he is a local celebrity and has entertained thousands of families across Suffolk.

Barnaby bear has been entertaining the village of Kirton with his daily adventures, thanks to owners Alison and Stephen Sheeran. Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby bear has been entertaining the village of Kirton with his daily adventures, thanks to owners Alison and Stephen Sheeran. Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

Alison and Stephen Sheeran wanted to keep spirits up in their village during lockdown, so decided to pose their daughter’s giant teddy bear, Barnaby, on their lawn in Kirton.

Barnaby hanging out the washing Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby hanging out the washing Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

On his first day on the lawn, Barnaby was keeping cool in a deck chair under the shade of an umbrella, but his antics quickly grew into ambitious and daring stunts including riding his unicycle, saving a cat from a tree, and driving a vintage tractor or two.

Barnaby asks, Barnaby asks, "Anyone for tennis?" Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

Daughter Jessica, a primary school teacher, said: “I’ve moved out and Barnaby has stayed at my parents’ house, but since lockdown my parents have started to have Barnaby doing different things on the lawn.

VE Day was celebrated on Barnaby's lawn Picture: ALISON SHEERANVE Day was celebrated on Barnaby's lawn Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“He’s done something different every day since April 6 – they try and get him doing something related to the day as well.

Barnaby rescuing a cat from a tree Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby rescuing a cat from a tree Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“He’s had a flag out on St George’s Day, he played sitting volleyball for the Invictus Games and dressed up for the Queen’s birthday.”

One day on the Sheeran's lawn in Kirton was spent as a cowboy Picture: ALISON SHEERANOne day on the Sheeran's lawn in Kirton was spent as a cowboy Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

The Sheerans even dressed him as Sir Captain Tom Moore in honour of his incredible charity fundraising.

Barnaby baked a cake in the sunshine Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby baked a cake in the sunshine Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“The response has been great, we’ve had thank you notes and chocolate bars brought to the house,” said Mrs Sheeran.

Barnaby started his morning with some tea and breakfastPicture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby started his morning with some tea and breakfastPicture: ALISON SHEERAN

“I’ve even seen cyclists come from Ipswich to see what he is doing today.

Barnaby bear impressing neighbours in Kirton, Suffolk, with his unicycle skills Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby bear impressing neighbours in Kirton, Suffolk, with his unicycle skills Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“For some of the pictures we had to borrow things – like Thomas the Tank Engine and the harness for his zip wire.

Barnaby tried homeschooling the other stuffed animals one day Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby tried homeschooling the other stuffed animals one day Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“We have been in the village for 22 years and our house was always known as the one where the previous owners lived, it was their old house.

One day was spent getting Barnaby's car clean Picture: ALISON SHEERANOne day was spent getting Barnaby's car clean Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

“Now we’re the house where Barnaby lives.”

Barnaby took to the rails as a train conductor Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby took to the rails as a train conductor Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

Mr Sheeran added: “One morning we took the car and went for a walk, when we came back we couldn’t get on the drive because so many people had turned up to take a picture.”

Barnaby putting his paws up after a spot of gardening Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby putting his paws up after a spot of gardening Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

Mr Sheeran said that, after more than 60 days of photos and sleepless nights trying to come up with Barnaby’s next escapade, the teddy bear’s adventures will come to an end today.

Barnaby dressed as Sir Captain Tom Moore for his 100th birthday Picture: ALISON SHEERANBarnaby dressed as Sir Captain Tom Moore for his 100th birthday Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

You can see all of his adventures on his Facebook page.

The rain could not stop Barnaby saying hello to his neighbours in Kirton Picture: ALISON SHEERANThe rain could not stop Barnaby saying hello to his neighbours in Kirton Picture: ALISON SHEERAN

The Sheerans are also asking anyone who enjoyed seeing Barnaby in their garden to consider donating to the East Anglian Children’s Hospice Emergency appeal.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

