Teddy bear's picnic for lucky children in lush new playground

Students at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL Archant

The youngest pupils at Ipswich Preparatory School held a very special picnic this week with guests of honour - their teddy bears.

Yesterday, pupils from Nursery, Reception and Years 1 and 2 at Ipswich Prep School enjoyed a special 'teddy bears' picnic' outside on the new special artificial grass which has been installed in one of the playground areas at the school.

Amanda Childs, Head of Ipswich Prep, said: "Our pupils are thrilled to bits with their lush new grass, and their teddies enjoyed sharing sticky honey biscuits at our picnic. Not only does the grass look beautiful, but it feels amazing to play and walk on. There has been lots of rolling and tumbling, plus comfy chill out time in our new garden!"

The project was completed thanks to generous donations from the Friends of Ipswich School and the Old Ipswichian community.

