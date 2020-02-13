E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teddy bear's picnic for lucky children in lush new playground

PUBLISHED: 16:58 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 16:58 13 February 2020

Students at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Students at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Archant

The youngest pupils at Ipswich Preparatory School held a very special picnic this week with guests of honour - their teddy bears.

Students at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLStudents at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Ipswich Prep's youngest pupils and teddies enjoy a special Teddy Bears' Picnic

Yesterday, pupils from Nursery, Reception and Years 1 and 2 at Ipswich Prep School enjoyed a special 'teddy bears' picnic' outside on the new special artificial grass which has been installed in one of the playground areas at the school.

Amanda Childs, Head of Ipswich Prep, said: "Our pupils are thrilled to bits with their lush new grass, and their teddies enjoyed sharing sticky honey biscuits at our picnic. Not only does the grass look beautiful, but it feels amazing to play and walk on. There has been lots of rolling and tumbling, plus comfy chill out time in our new garden!"

The project was completed thanks to generous donations from the Friends of Ipswich School and the Old Ipswichian community.

Students at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLStudents at Ipswich Prep School celebrating their new outdoor space with a teddy bears picnic. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Prep School's new outdoor grassy space. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOLIpswich Prep School's new outdoor grassy space. Picture: IPSWICH SCHOOL

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Most Read

Orwell Bridge REOPENS – but wind speeds still being monitored

Storm clouds making their way to the Orwell Bridge Picture: MICK WEBB

Car left wedged against Chinese takeaway after accident in Ipswich

The scene of a crash that happened outside of Ipswich Chinese take-away Wongs, near Ipswich Hospital Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Storm Dennis set to bring ‘very strong winds’ to Suffolk and Essex

Stormy weather is set to arrive in Suffolk on Saturday, Feburary 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Estate agent disqualified - but landlords still furious over missing £28,000

Landlord Anthony Molyneux and, inset, Jane Russell, former director of Jonathan Waters Estate Agents Limited Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN/ARCHIVE

Woman in 70s among three left with ‘puncture wounds’ after police incident

Suffolk police are investigating an incident in Shakespeare Road, Ipswich which left three people with what they described as

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus isolation pods set up at Ipswich Hospital

Ipswich Hospital has set up 'Coronavirus pods' for precautionary measures. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Why your water has gone brown, orange or yellow

Yellow water came out of taps previously in Kesgrave in December 2019. Picture: DAN DRAKE

Child injured in collision with car

The crash happened about 8.45am in Foxhall Road, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Nearly one in five not seen within four hours at A&E despite drop in patient numbers

Ipswich and Colchester hospitals have both fallen short of national targets for waiting times in accident and emergency Picture: PHIL MORLEY

‘We’re probably looking at the play-offs’ - Sears admits automatic promotion may be out of reach for Town

Freddie Sears warming up during Town's 1-0 defeat Sunderland Photo: ROSS HALLS
Drive 24