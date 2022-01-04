Houseboat owner bravely rescues missing teddy from river
- Credit: Robert Fisher
Can you help reunite this teddy bear found at Pin Mill, on the River Orwell, with his rightful owner?
Robert Fisher, 73, was looking out of the bathroom window of his houseboat on Sunday, January 2 when he spotted the little bear floating in the water.
He said: "I waited for the tide to go out and then hoiked him out and left him to dry. He's in quite good condition, so I don't think he'd been in the water too long.
"We see all sorts of stuff floating out here, but not usually lost teddy bears, so I want to get him back to his owner if I can.
"I had a teddy bear and gave it to my son when he was little. He lost it, and it was really upsetting for us both - so I know someone is probably searching.
"He seems quite happy sitting on the boat, he seems a cheerful little soul."
The teddy was found in Pin Mill, at the far end of the houseboats. Email Robert if he is yours
