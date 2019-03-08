E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

PUBLISHED: 11:17 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:03 30 October 2019

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Ipswich after officers discovered class A drugs hidden in a cigarette box near a church.

Suffolk police made the arrest on Monday, October 28 at about 6.30pm near to All Saint's Church on Waterloo Road, where officers had recovered a number of wraps of class A drugs in a cigarette box from a back garden.

At the scene they arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and assault.

The arrest relating to the assault was in connection with an incident that took place in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich, on Sunday, August 4, where a male in his 30s was stabbed in the leg.

Read more: Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in 'targeted attack'

The 18-year-old was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge reopens after police incident

The Orwell Bridge is shut due to a police incident Picture: GREGG BROWN

Days Gone By - What did Ipswich station look like when it originally opened?

There was a large staff at Ipswich Station in 1895.

Beach Street boutiques, cafes and leisure plan submitted for Felixstowe seafront

How Beach Street at Manning's Amusement Park could look Picture: ROBERT ALLERTON

Which Suffolk schools have the highest levels of ‘persistently absent’ pupils?

Nearly 10,000 pupils were 'persistently absent' from schools in Suffolk in the first two terms of last year, according to the Department for Education Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Popular Waterfront café closing for good

Alexis McEwan and Anna Matthews at the new premises for La Tour Cycle Cafe. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Passenger banned from driving for supervising learner while drunk

Dina Freimane was found to have 64 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Get Manchester-style corned beef pasties at this Ipswich market stall

Smart Pies stand on Ipswich Market. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Rail delays to London due to broken down freight train

Broken down freight train between Colchester and Marks Tey causing disruption. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists