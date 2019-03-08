Teenager arrested after class A drugs found near Ipswich church

A teenager has been arrested after class A drugs were found in Waterloo Road near All Saint's Church. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in Ipswich after officers discovered class A drugs hidden in a cigarette box near a church.

Suffolk police made the arrest on Monday, October 28 at about 6.30pm near to All Saint's Church on Waterloo Road, where officers had recovered a number of wraps of class A drugs in a cigarette box from a back garden.

At the scene they arrested an 18-year-old on suspicion of possession of drugs with intent to supply and assault.

The arrest relating to the assault was in connection with an incident that took place in Lower Brook Street in Ipswich, on Sunday, August 4, where a male in his 30s was stabbed in the leg.

The 18-year-old was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and has been subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.