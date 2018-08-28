Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

A teenager is fighting for his life following a serious crash in a village near Colchester.

#Nayland Road will remain closed for a number of hours and will effect morning rush hour & local bus services through #Nayland - please be aware for school runs and when travelling to work, leaving extra time @BBCEssex @EPRoadsPolicing — Insp Rob Brettell (@InspBrettell) 29 January 2019

Police were called to Nayland Road (A134) in Great Horkesley by the ambulance service just after 2.30am this morning following reports that a silver Volkswagen Golf had left the road.

It is believed that the car may have been travelling from the direction of Leavenheath.

The other five people in the car, aged between 13 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

Nayland Road remains closed from the junction between Boxted Church Road and Tog Lane and the junction of London Road.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as the road is expected to remain shut for several hours.

Inspector Rob Brettell, from Essex Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Nayland Road will remain closed for a number of hours and will effect morning rush hour and local bus services through Nayland - please be aware for school runs and when travelling to work, leaving extra time.”

Anyone with information, who may have driven past the car prior to the incident and has dash cam footage, or who lives in the area of Nayland Road and has CCTV available to view is asked to call police as a matter of urgency.

Please call 101, quoting the incident number 61 of 29/01.Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org