Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

PUBLISHED: 07:27 29 January 2019 | UPDATED: 07:58 29 January 2019

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A teenager is fighting for his life following a serious crash in a village near Colchester.

Police were called to Nayland Road (A134) in Great Horkesley by the ambulance service just after 2.30am this morning following reports that a silver Volkswagen Golf had left the road.

It is believed that the car may have been travelling from the direction of Leavenheath.

The other five people in the car, aged between 13 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop and failing to report a collision.

Nayland Road remains closed from the junction between Boxted Church Road and Tog Lane and the junction of London Road.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area as the road is expected to remain shut for several hours.

Inspector Rob Brettell, from Essex Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “Nayland Road will remain closed for a number of hours and will effect morning rush hour and local bus services through Nayland - please be aware for school runs and when travelling to work, leaving extra time.”

Anyone with information, who may have driven past the car prior to the incident and has dash cam footage, or who lives in the area of Nayland Road and has CCTV available to view is asked to call police as a matter of urgency.

Please call 101, quoting the incident number 61 of 29/01.Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Most Read

Broken down lorry led to A14 four-mile traffic jam

The A14 is heavily congested westbound past Sproughton, Ipswich, Claydon and Great Blakenham Picture: JENNY TURNER

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Furnishings and collectables store that became a magnet for geeks is now closing

Paul Richards is closing down his business, Fun and Funky Furnishings Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What are the most expensive 10 Ipswich streets for home-buyers?

Purdis Farm Lane had the highest average property prices in an estate agent's survey. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Snow warning issued for tonight

Forecasters predict 5cm of snow in Suffolk overnight. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Scum’ cartel bosses will be ‘hounded out’ as drug lines into Suffolk halve

Officers from Suffolk police carry out a drug raid in Ipswich Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

Youth denies ringing round to organise revenge attack

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists