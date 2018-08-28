Teen charged with Tavis murder takes the stand

A 16-year-old boy accused of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens has denied any involvement in the killing.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died in Packard Avenue on June 2, 2018 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who died in Packard Avenue on June 2, 2018 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is one of six defendants charged with the murder of 17-year-old Tavis, who died in Packard Avenue on June 2 last year.

The 16-year-old took the stand at Ipswich Crown Court for the first time on Friday afternoon, where he denied any involvement in the killing.

When asked about his movements on June 2, the teenager said he was not in the vicinity of Packard Avenue at the time of the incident – nor was he in the van allegedly driven to the scene while it was in that area.

The teenager, who is originally from Ipswich but now lives in Colchester, said he knew of Tavis before his death.

He added that he was familiar with all of his fellow defendants, apart from Leon Glasgow, prior to June 2.

The 16-year-old was initially questioned about his education, goals and other interests around the time of the killing.

He told the court he was still at school shortly before the events of June 2, and had recently sat exams.

He added that he had a passion for music and had hoped to study the subject in more depth at a college in London.

The teenager also admitted he was involved in both using and selling a range of hard and soft drugs.

He told the court he used cannabis and codeine and sold crack cocaine and heroine.

He admitted to selling drugs in Colchester, but said he did not deal in Ipswich.

Fellow defendant Aristote Yenge previously told the court it was “fiction” to suggest he was in the van allegedly driven to the scene of the 17-year-old’s death.

Yenge, 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, admitted being in the van to deal drugs earlier that day – but said he left his sweater behind after using it to mask the smell of crack cocaine smoked by the driver.

The trial continues.