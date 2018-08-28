Partly Cloudy

Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 19:35 31 December 2018 | UPDATED: 19:52 31 December 2018

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in Ipswich this evening.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Vernon Street in the town at 6.10pm.

The collision involved a Chevrolet car and a 17-year-old boy, who was on foot.

The teen was taken to hospital but a spokesman for Suffolk police said his injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening at this time.

The road was also closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

