Teenage pedestrian taken to hospital after collision with car

The incident happened on Vernon Street Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenager has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a car in Ipswich this evening.

Police and the East of England Ambulance Service were called to Vernon Street in the town at 6.10pm.

The collision involved a Chevrolet car and a 17-year-old boy, who was on foot.

The teen was taken to hospital but a spokesman for Suffolk police said his injuries are not believed to be serious or life-threatening at this time.

The road was also closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.