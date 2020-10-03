Teenager gives back by volunteering as hospital handyman

A diabetic teenager who receives care from doctors and nurses at Ipswich Hospital is saying thank you by volunteering as a handyman.

Former Northgate Sixth Form student Jack Dawson, 18, said he wanted to give something back to the “amazing” staff by joining the gardens and grounds team to help improve the site.

As well as painting flowerbeds, Jack has been helping with decking and has renovated a pergola and summerhouse.

He said: “I’m not stopping until I’ve completed the decking. I know I’m not doing a massive thing, but hopefully it’s helping people to have an area to relax in.

“It feels nice to be able to give something back. I’m learning new skills too and trying out this kind of work.

“I’ve always wanted to see what working in this environment would be like, so it’s a great experience too.”

Peter Chapman, the hospital’s grounds manager, said Jack has made “great progress”.

“Jack has shown maturity and forward thinking towards this project,” Mr Chapman added. “I feel being able to offer people these opportunities is a huge positive and brings much enjoyment, reward and in turns helps to support our trust.”