Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A boy involved in a shooting on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

The Kesgrave High School pupil, 15, was shot around 8.40am this morning in Friends Walk while on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital around 10am, where he remains in a critical condition receiving medical treatment.

Police have since confirmed a 15-year-old boy arrested in Westwood Avenue in Ipswich, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

ACC Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to.

“I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.