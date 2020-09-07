E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Breaking

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

PUBLISHED: 17:39 07 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 07 September 2020

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

A boy involved in a shooting on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition, police have confirmed.

The Kesgrave High School pupil, 15, was shot around 8.40am this morning in Friends Walk while on his way to school.

He was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital around 10am, where he remains in a critical condition receiving medical treatment.

Police have since confirmed a 15-year-old boy arrested in Westwood Avenue in Ipswich, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The boy, from the Woodbridge area, remains in police custody for questioning.

You may also want to watch:

Assistant chief constable Rob Jones said officers are treating the incident as an isolated attack.

ACC Jones said: “Our immediate thoughts at this time are with the victim of this horrific incident and his family, who we are providing full support to.

“I understand this attack will have caused a great deal of alarm and distress to the people of Kesgrave and the surrounding area, but we are now satisfied that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the local community.

“Our priority is to keep everyone safe and I would like to stress that crimes such as this are extremely rare in Suffolk. This is an area with a number of schools nearby and going forward, parents should not be concerned about dropping off or collecting their children.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 52067/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or via their website.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Grange Farm shooting: Kesgrave High School confirms Year 11 pupil involved

Police have cordoned off parts of Grange Farm in Kesgrave after a shooting Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police responding to ‘major incident’ in Kesgrave

The Kesgrave community has reacted to the shooting in Grange Farm Picture: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich, linked to Kesgrave shooting

The police cordon in Westwood Avenue, Ipswich. It is unclear if the scene is linked to an earlier shooting in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: Archant

Teenager arrested as 15-year-old shot in Kesgrave

Police officers conduct a search on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Boy in ‘critical’ condition after Kesgrave shooting – as police reveal arrested teen from Woodbridge area

A 15-year-old boy who was shot on the Grange Farm estate in Kesgrave remains in a critical condition Picutre: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Police confirm attempted murder arrest after boy, 15, shot in Kesgrave

Police remain on the scene in Through Jollys in Kesgrave where the shooting took place. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Boy, 13, threatened with knife in Ipswich

The incident happened outside the Royal George pub in Ipswich. Stock photo. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Kesgrave shooting: Everything we know so far

Suffolk Police officers stand near a tent on Friends Walk, Kesgrave Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Ramp and roll - Memories of 1970s banger racing at Foxhall in Days Gone By

Do you watch banger racing at Foxhall in the 70s and 80s? Picture: ARCHANT