Teen among four arrested after Ipswich drug raid
PUBLISHED: 22:08 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 07 January 2019
KAREN WILLIE
Four people were taken into custody for questioning after officers raided a property in Ipswich.
Police attended an address in Belstead Road, Ipswich on Saturday, January 5, after being alerted to possible drug-related activity.
Upon entering the property, two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
All four individuals were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.
