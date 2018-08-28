Sunshine and Showers

Teen among four arrested after Ipswich drug raid

PUBLISHED: 22:08 07 January 2019 | UPDATED: 22:08 07 January 2019

Police raided the property on Belstead Road in Ipswich (stock image) Picture: KAREN WILLIE

KAREN WILLIE

Four people were taken into custody for questioning after officers raided a property in Ipswich.

Police attended an address in Belstead Road, Ipswich on Saturday, January 5, after being alerted to possible drug-related activity.

Upon entering the property, two 21-year-old men, a 45-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

All four individuals were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have subsequently been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

