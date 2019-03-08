Sunshine and Showers

Teenager charged following A12 police pursuit from Colchester to Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:22 10 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:22 10 May 2019

A teenager has been charged following a police pursuit through Essex and Suffolk Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

A teenager has been charged following a police pursuit through Essex and Suffolk Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE

Archant

A teenager has appeared in court following a police pursuit along the A12 from Colchester to Ipswich.

At around 11.30pm on Wednesday May 8, Essex Police identified a silver Renault Espace which they believed was stolen, as they merged with the A12 at Colchester.

The Renault continued along the southbound A12 before exiting the carriageway at junction 28, rejoining the A12 towards Ipswich at junction 29.

The police car flashed its blue lights but the vehicle failed to stop.

The vehicle was then chased along the northbound A12 before it crashed into the central reservation near Copdock on the outskirts of Ipswich.

Officers from Essex Police arrested 18-year-old Peri Wacey, of Norwich Road, Ipswich, on behalf of Suffolk police, and he was taken to Martlesham Investigation Centre for questioning.

Wacey was later charged with aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

Once in custody, he was also charged with dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance in relation to another police pursuit on Woodbridge Road, Ipswich, on Wednesday May 3.

He appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today, Friday May 10, and plead not guilty to all charges.

He was remanded in custody until he next appears at Ipswich Crown Court on June 7.

A 17-year-old boy from Ipswich, who was in the vehicle on May 8, was arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and failing to stop for police.

He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Chantry Academy warn of potential planned fight

Principal of Chantry Academy Craig D'Cunha Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Hopefully they will carry on’ - future of Ipswich store uncertain as firm enters administration

Select in Ipswich's Buttermarket. Business advisory firm Quantuma has been appointed as administrators of the retialers. Photo: Archant.

Rich list reveals East Anglia’s wealthiest people

The Earl of Iveagh remains third on the list of East Anglia's wealthiest people Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

Suffolk Show Countdown: Logistics boss Bee gears up for her final show

Bee Kemball at the Debach Enterprises HQ Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager charged following A12 police pursuit from Colchester to Ipswich

A teenager has been charged following a police pursuit through Essex and Suffolk Picture: EDMUND CROSTHWAITE
