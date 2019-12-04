E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager arrested on suspicion of assault after town centre incident

PUBLISHED: 07:30 04 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:12 04 December 2019

Tower Ramparts bus station Picture: ADAM HOWLETT

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after a 16-year-old girl was allegedly attacked in Ipswich.

Police were called following reports that a 16-year-old girl had been approached by a gang of people shortly before 5.30pm on Friday, November 29 in Tavern Street.

The girl was allegedly pulled to the floor by a member of the group, but she managed to get up and walk away.

She was then followed by the same group to Tower Ramparts bus station where a man forced her phone from her hand. The group then left the area.

The girl was physically unharmed but was left shaken by the incident.

A 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of common assault on Saturday, December 1. She was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre where she was questioned and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses are asked to contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/72220/19.

