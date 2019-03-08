Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Teenager arrested after stabbing in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 19:29 14 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:29 14 March 2019

Police at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Police at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing that took place in Ipswich on Monday.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service at about 6.30pm on Monday, March 11 after it received a call from a 17-year-old boy who said he had been stabbed.

The victim had been attacked in an alleyway which runs between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the wound, which was not life-threatening or life-changing and he was later discharged from hospital.

Officers have now made an arrest following the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A 17 year old male teenager was arrested earlier this afternoon (Thursday March, 14) on suspicion of GBH and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and is where he currently remains.”

Five people who were arrested in connection with the incident earlier in the week have since been released and face no further police action at this time.

Those who may have witnesses this incident are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Orwell Bridge now closed in both directions due to ‘very strong winds’

The Orwell Bridge has closed in both directions due to strong winds from Storm Gareth. Pictures: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Boy, 17, stabbed in Ipswich alleyway

Five police cars were seen in Marlow Road, Ipswich, as foresnic officers searched the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

Ipswich residents reeling after boy, 17, stabbed and abandoned to call for own ambulance

Police were back at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Orwell Bridge could close again for second day as high winds continue

Gridlock caused by the Orwell Bridge closure Picture: PETER CUTTS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Further verdicts in Tavis trial as one cleared of murder but found guilty of manslaughter

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Trio found guilty of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, aged 16

First pictures of pair convicted of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens

Aristote Yenge (left), 23, of Spring Road, Ipswich, and Kyreis Davies, 17, of Turnstile Square, Colchester, were found guilty of murdering Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Teenager arrested after stabbing in Ipswich

Police at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: ARCHANT

WATCH: How drivers get to grips with the new hi-tech trains coming to East Anglia

Business writer Caroline Culot 'driving a train' testing out the Greater Anglia Train simulator. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood, Archant.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists