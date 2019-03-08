Teenager arrested after stabbing in Ipswich

Police at Marlow Road on Tuesday morning. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of GBH following a stabbing that took place in Ipswich on Monday.

Police were contacted by the Ambulance Service at about 6.30pm on Monday, March 11 after it received a call from a 17-year-old boy who said he had been stabbed.

The victim had been attacked in an alleyway which runs between Bramford Lane and Broadway Lane.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to the wound, which was not life-threatening or life-changing and he was later discharged from hospital.

Officers have now made an arrest following the incident.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “A 17 year old male teenager was arrested earlier this afternoon (Thursday March, 14) on suspicion of GBH and taken to Marltesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and is where he currently remains.”

Five people who were arrested in connection with the incident earlier in the week have since been released and face no further police action at this time.

Those who may have witnesses this incident are asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 13979/19.

Alternatively you can call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.