Teenager charged with possession of a knife and drugs in Ipswich

An 18-year-old man has been charged with drug and weapon offences after being arrested in the town centre.

The arrest was made at 12.30pm on Monday June 1 when officers were on patrol in and around Christchurch Street and Cemetery Road.

An 18-year-old man was stopped and searched before he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Sonny Stirton, of no fixed abode, was charged with possession of a bladed article in a public place and possession of a Class B drug.

Stirton appeared before Ipswich Magistrates Court today where he was remanded in custody and to appear at Ipswich Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

Anyone who has information about drug use in their community is asked to contact their local policing team on 101 or alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org