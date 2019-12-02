Teenager denies raping Ipswich woman in her flat

A "sexual predator" grabbed a drunk woman by the throat and raped her in her Ipswich flat after roaming the streets of the town looking for vulnerable women, it has been alleged.

Prior to the alleged rape Jacob Young had hidden in bushes near McDonalds in Cardinal Park and had taken photographs of scantily clad women.

"These pictures found on his phone are significant and show the predatory way he was looking for women that evening," said Jane Oldfield, prosecuting.

Young was later captured on CCTV walking round Ipswich town centre and going up and down Silent Street frequently changing direction to follow women.

At around 1.30am he was seen on CCTV hiding in an archway watching two girls outside Degero's bar in St Nicholas Street and he was later seen walking past the alleged rape victim, who was so drunk she could barely walk, and her partner.

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young had then followed the woman and her boyfriend back to their flat.

She said it wasn't clear if Young had heard the woman's boyfriend tell her he would have to go back to work after taking her home but it was a "significant likelihood".

The alleged victim's boyfriend had left her handbag by the front door while he helped her into the flat and when he returned shortly afterwards it was missing.

Miss Oldfield alleged that Young stole the handbag and was captured on CCTV with it. She said he may have been looking for keys or an excuse to go to the woman's flat.

She said the victim of the alleged rape was so drunk she didn't have a clear recollection of what happened but she recalled answering a knock at the door and seeing Young.

She claimed he took off his T-shirt in her bedroom before allegedly grabbing her by the throat and strangling her so hard that she couldn't breathe and then raping her.

The woman managed to run out of the flat after telling Young she needed to go to the toilet.

Young, 18, of Beechcroft Road, Ipswich, has denied rape and an alternative charge of attempted rape, assault causing actual bodily harm and theft on October 13 last year.

After his arrest Young said he had gone to the flat to tell the woman someone had stolen her handbag and claimed she had invited him in and said she wanted to have sex with him.

The trial continues.