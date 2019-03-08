Action taken after complaints about scrambler bikes

A teenager from Ipswich has been cahrged with anti-social behaviour. Picture SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A teenage boy has been charged in connection with anti-social motorcycle use in south-east Ipswich after officers spotted a scrambler bike being used illegally on April 14.

A 16-year-old boy from Ipswich was subsequently arrested and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

He was later charged with obstructing a police officer in the execution of their duty, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

He was released on bail to appear at Ipswich Youth Court on Thursday, May 2.

Officers are continuing to investigate reports of anti-social use of motorcycles and scooters in south-east Ipswich, in particular in Orwell Country Park and the areas of Pipers Vale, Braziers Wood and Bridge Wood.

Anyone who has knowledge of the individuals concerned with similar incidents should contact Ipswich East SNT on 101, or email here quoting reference 20316/19.