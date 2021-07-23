News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader?

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:18 AM July 23, 2021   
Missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader

Ipswich teenager Kai Rader is missing and police are appealing for help to trace her - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich. 

Kai Rader was last seen walking down Bishops Hill in Ipswich at 5.30pm yesterday. 

Kai is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with bright blue hair and facial piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige cardigan. 

Suffolk police say they are very concerned for Kai’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact them on 101.


Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cebo Madikazi was sentenced at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Assistant beaver leader caught with indecent images of children

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
front of ipswich magistrates court

'Out of control' Ipswich man caught with images showing abuse of young boys

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
B&M in Carr Street, Ipswich

Pair stole 85 cans of tinned salmon from B&M in Ipswich

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
Science teacher Bob Pattinson is leaving St Alban's High School after more than 30 years

'Inspirational' Ipswich science teacher retires after 36 years

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon