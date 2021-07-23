Have you seen missing Ipswich teenager Kai Rader?

Published: 7:18 AM July 23, 2021

Ipswich teenager Kai Rader is missing and police are appealing for help to trace her - Credit: Suffolk police

Police are "very concerned" for the welfare of a missing 15-year-old girl from Ipswich.

Kai Rader was last seen walking down Bishops Hill in Ipswich at 5.30pm yesterday.

Kai is described as white, 5ft 3in tall, of medium build, with bright blue hair and facial piercings.

She was last seen wearing a black dress and beige cardigan.

Suffolk police say they are very concerned for Kai’s welfare and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact them on 101.



