Police return to scene of rape 24 hours after 'horrendous attack'

Police at the scene of a rape in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Detectives investigating a rape in Ipswich have spoken to more than 200 people as part of checks carried out 24 hours after the attack.

Police tape remains in place at the scene in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Police tape remains in place at the scene in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

The victim, an 18-year-old woman, was walking along Silent Street when she was grabbed from behind and dragged into a car park, where she was raped by an unknown man.

The attack, which police have described as "horrendous" and "terrifying", happened at around 3am on Saturday and was reported to police shortly before 4.30am.

Why have police returned to the scene?

This morning, between 2am and 4am, officers were in Silent Street where they spoke to 238 people and distributed leaflets with information about the attack.

A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT A forensic van is parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Specialist trained officers are continuing to support the victim, as work to identify the suspect continues.

No further descriptions of the suspect have been released yet, other than him being described as black, with curly hair.

What have detectives working on the case said?

Detective Chief Inspector Caroline Millar, of Suffolk police's major investigation team, said: "We continue to pursue a number of lines of enquiry as part of this investigation and I am grateful to those people who spoke to officers in the early hours of this morning for their assistance.

Police officers are parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Police officers are parked up in Silent Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

"I would again appeal for anyone with information about this horrendous attack to contact us immediately, especially anyone who believes they saw a male matching the description we have given, in the vicinity of Silent Street between 2am and 4am yesterday morning.

"Attacks of this nature are rare, but despite this I would like to reiterate the message to people to avoid walking alone in the early hours of the morning. Always plan your journey home by walking in groups, making arrangements to get a lift with friends, or calling a taxi."

How can I help with the investigation?

Detectives want to hear from anyone who can help police with the investigation.

This includes anyone who thinks they may have seen a man matching the description above, or saw a woman walking alone from the direction of the Old Cattle Market towards Silent Street.

Police also want to hear from anyone in the area between 2am and 4am on Saturday.

Those who drove along nearby roads during that time who might have dash cam footage, or anyone living nearby with private CCTV, should also get in contact.

How do I get in touch?

Call the major investigation team on 101 quoting crime reference 42560/19 with information.

Alternatively, report information via the Suffolk police website, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form.