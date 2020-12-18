Teenager rescued from marshland

Published: 4:42 PM December 18, 2020

A teenager was rescued from marshland near Trimley - Credit: citizenside.com

A teenager has been rescued after getting into difficulties on marshland.

The Felixstowe Coastguard team were called to the area near Trimley Marshes on Friday.

Once they arrived they found the casualty had been pulled to safety by a friend.

The girl and her two friends were suffering with cold and shock.

All three were looked after by the coastguard team until the ambulance service arrived.

Once checks had been done all three were cleared to go home.



