Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 29°C

min temp: 19°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Teenager seen leaving alleged Ipswich murder scene in taxi

PUBLISHED: 19:00 23 July 2019

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

A 17-year-old youth accused of murdering a 32-year-old man who was stabbed in an Ipswich alleyway left the area in a taxi shortly after the alleged attack, a court has heard.

The teenager's telephone was used to order a taxi at 2pm on December 16 last year - 13 minutes after a male believed to be him was captured on CCTV running from the scene of the stabbing near Turin Street, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

He and another male were then picked up by a taxi at Griffin Court in nearby Brickfield Close at 2.15pm and taken to a Premier Inn in Colchester.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, was later seen leaving the hotel in a change of clothes, said Simon Spence QC, prosecuting.

The 17-year-old youth, from Bury St Edmunds, has denied murdering Mr Saunders on December 16 last year.

He is on trial with five other defendants, who deny assisting an offender by disposing of his clothing and harbouring him at a caravan park.

You may also want to watch:

They are Arjun Jadeja, 18, of The Nook, Wivenhoe; Benjamin Gosbell, 20, of Gratian Close, Highwoods, Colchester; Olusola Durojaiye, 33, of Appleton Mews, Colchester; a 16-year-old boy, from Bury St Edmunds; and a 17-year-old boy, from Colchester.

Simon Spence QC, prosecuting, has alleged that two of the defendants including the alleged killer, bought a machete and a large knife from a shop in Southend where Durojaiye vouched for their ages.

Subsequently the 17-year-old accused of murdering Mr Saunders met him and his friend, Ben Wright in an alleyway near Turin Street, Ipswich, and Mr Wright had bought some drugs from him.

Shortly afterwards Mr Wright heard Mr Saunders cry out and then saw him running away seriously injured.

The court has heard the 17-year-old told police that Mr Saunders and Mr Wright had tried to rob him in the alleyway, and that he had grabbed a knife being carried by Mr Wright and stabbed Mr Saunders in self-defence.

The jury has seen CCTV footage of Mr Saunders visiting a Co-op store in Austin Street and his alleged killer visiting a Premier Store in Wherstead Road minutes before the alleged stabbing.

The trial continues.

Most Read

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Revealed – First look at £25m plans for new Ipswich Hospital A&E

Architect's impression of the new Ipswich Hospital A&E building Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Boxer Fabio Wardley and Town legend Titus Bramble to help ‘miracle’ child missing 20% of his brain

Callum Sinclair, left, and his brother Mason, right, with their younger sibling Kaiden. Picture: AMANDA SINCLAIR

A12 collision causes three-mile tailbacks

The crash on the northbound carrigeway of the A12 happened about 6.30am, blocking one lane and causing over five miles of slow moving traffic back to the Crown Interchange at the north end of Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds found

Have you seen missing Ipswich woman Lesley Edmunds? Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Former Homebase at Warren Heath set to become first B&M garden centre in Ipswich

The old Homebase site at Warren Heath is to be changed into a new B&M store. PICTURE: RACHEL EDGE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenager seen leaving alleged Ipswich murder scene in taxi

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Ipswich rape: Teenage boy and man, 45, arrested in connection with attack

Two people have been arrested in connection with a rape in Silent Street in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich haulage firm boss’s fury at lack of police communication over £250k heist

Stewart Gayfer and Brian Hosford from Smeets Ferry have had over 250 thousand pounds worth of good stolen from the yard at Claydon Business Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk outlines what Boris Johnson can do for the county

The Port of Felixstowe is one of the key economic resources in Suffolk, which is why the A14 needs improvements to serve it. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

How can Suffolk Highways make the Bell Lane junction safer?

Suffolk Highways are currently debating ways to improve safety at the Foxhall Road and Bell Lane junction, including traffic lights Picture: MIKE WALMSLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists