Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Would-be robbers jumped out of bushes and a man pulled out a knife in front of a teenage boy near Chantry Park.

The 16-year-old victim was cycling past the entrance to the park in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, at 7am yesterday when a man held his arm out and gestured to him to stop.

The man then pulled out a knife from the left pocket of his jeans and held it down by his side.

Police say the suspect then stepped towards the victim and asked him if he had anything on him.

Two others jumped out of bushes and stood next to the victim's bicycle.

"The victim said he didn't have anything on him and he then cycled away," detectives said.

"The three people did not make any physical contact with the victim and they did not prevent him from cycling away."

Officers have since stepped up patrols in the area.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, he is tall and slim. He was wearing a black beanie hat and had a black and red printed scarf pulled up over his nose.

This suspect was also wearing a black North Face jacket with a logo on the right side of the chest area, black skinny jeans, black boots and brown leather gloves.

Police described the second suspect as around 5ft 8in tall, wearing a plain green jacket and black beanie hat.

They were also carrying a black or grey coloured rucksack. It wasn't clear if they were male or female.

It also isn't clear if the third suspect was male or female, or what they were wearing.

A police spokesman added: "Officers will be carrying out patrols and further enquiries in the area today, Friday 31 January and over the weekend.

"Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage while driving along Hadleigh Road between 6.45am and 7.15am yesterday morning, Thursday 30 January."

Witnesses should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.