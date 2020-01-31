E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

PUBLISHED: 16:50 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:53 31 January 2020

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Would-be robbers jumped out of bushes and a man pulled out a knife in front of a teenage boy near Chantry Park.

The 16-year-old victim was cycling past the entrance to the park in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, at 7am yesterday when a man held his arm out and gestured to him to stop.

The man then pulled out a knife from the left pocket of his jeans and held it down by his side.

Police say the suspect then stepped towards the victim and asked him if he had anything on him.

Two others jumped out of bushes and stood next to the victim's bicycle.

"The victim said he didn't have anything on him and he then cycled away," detectives said.

"The three people did not make any physical contact with the victim and they did not prevent him from cycling away."

Officers have since stepped up patrols in the area.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 30s, he is tall and slim. He was wearing a black beanie hat and had a black and red printed scarf pulled up over his nose.

This suspect was also wearing a black North Face jacket with a logo on the right side of the chest area, black skinny jeans, black boots and brown leather gloves.

Police described the second suspect as around 5ft 8in tall, wearing a plain green jacket and black beanie hat.

They were also carrying a black or grey coloured rucksack. It wasn't clear if they were male or female.

It also isn't clear if the third suspect was male or female, or what they were wearing.

A police spokesman added: "Officers will be carrying out patrols and further enquiries in the area today, Friday 31 January and over the weekend.

"Officers are also keen to speak to anyone who may have captured any dash-cam footage while driving along Hadleigh Road between 6.45am and 7.15am yesterday morning, Thursday 30 January."

Witnesses should call police on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Most Read

This Ipswich cafe is selling one of the best breakfasts in the UK

Julian Bisbal has been named Breakfast Chef of the Year for 2020 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Traffic clears after two crashes on A14

A lorry crash near the Orwell Bridge has caused traffic chaos in and around Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Terminally-ill cancer patient won’t get access to pension lump sum

Marry Cuffe with her partner Karl Crisp. Karl is suffering from terminal cancer and is being refused his pension money Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Boys, 14, ‘bludgeoned chickens to death’ on grounds of infant school

Castle Hill Infant and Junior Schools Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Snow warning as temperatures set to dip across Suffolk

Could snow come to Suffolk next week? Picture: Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Masked man threatens boy with knife near Chantry Park

A teenage boy was threatened with a knife outside Chantry Park Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Noah’s Ark is extending its stay on Ipswich Waterfront

A replica of Noah's Ark arrived at the Port of Ipswich in November Picture: Stephen Waller / ABP Ipswich

Hero dog and handler tell how they found missing man on freezing night

Pc Chris Squirrell with Daley, who discovered a missing man in freezing conditions in Belstead Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Woman’s body found in river

A body, believed to be that of a missing woman in her 70s, has been found in the Bure.

Listen: Primary school radio station launches in Ipswich

The children at Whitton Primary School have launched a student radio station Picture: ELLA WILKINSON/ JOE SELWOOD
Drive 24