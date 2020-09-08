E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Teenager due to appear in court in connection with Kesgrave shooting

PUBLISHED: 05:30 09 September 2020

Police at the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police at the scene where a Year 11 student was shot in Kesgrave on Monday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A teenager is due to appear in court this morning charged with attempted murder in connection with the Kesgrave shooting.

Officers were called just after 8.40am on Monday September 7, to reports that a teenage boy had been shot as he was walking to school in Friends Walk, Grange Farm, Kesgrave.

The victim, aged 15-years-old, sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to Addenbrooke’s Hospital, where he remained last night in a critical condition.

Officers arrested a teenager boy in connection with the incident on Monday morning and he was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Witnesses reported seeing the suspect get into a car following the attack, which drove off out of the close.

A car was seized at the time of the arrest, from which a long-barrelled firearm was recovered.

A 15-year-old boy from the Woodbridge area (who cannot be named for legal reasons) was charged last night with attempted murder, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of injury.

He was remanded in custody and will appear via video link before Norwich Magistrates’ Court today, Wednesday, September 9.

Friends Walk reopened on Tuesday following the completion of police searches in the area.

Suffolk police confirmed that patrols in the Kesgrave area will continue through the coming days.

Officers will continue to engage with school children, teachers, parents and local residents to provide reassurance, listen to any concerns and to reiterate the fact it is an isolated incident.

A police pod will remain located in Through Jollys that will provide a strong visible presence to local people, with officers present between 8am and 9.30am in the mornings and 2pm and 3.30pm in the afternoons.

Residents can ask questions or raise queries, allowing police to continue to listen and understand concerns of the community.

Additionally, School Liaison Officers are working with schools in providing bespoke engagement within schools that identify a specific need as a result of this incident.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information about this incident, is asked to contact the Major Investigation Team by phoning 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their online form: www.crimestoppers-uk.org



If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

