Have you seen Ashaki Willians?

Ashaki Williams was last seen at around noon on Saturday, December 6 Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

Police are appealing for information in the hunt for a missing teenager from Colchester.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ashaki Williams was last seen at around 12pm on Saturday, December 6.

Police have described her as a vulnerable individual and they have concerns for her welfare.

She was last seen wearing a green tracksuit, red shoes and a black and white bandana.

Miss Williams has links to north and east London, particularly Walthamstow.

She is also know to visit Hertfordshire.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester police station on 101.