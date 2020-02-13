E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Two 14-year-old boys arrested after man robbed in Ipswich car park

PUBLISHED: 12:46 13 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:07 13 February 2020

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested by Suffolk police following a robbery at the University of Suffolk car park in Ipswich

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested by Suffolk police following a robbery at the University of Suffolk car park in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Two 14-year-old boys have been arrested following a robbery that saw a 49-year-old man taken to hospital with head injuries.

The man was surrounded by a group of males in the University of Suffolk car park in Long Street, Ipswich, around 10.15pm on Saturday, January 18.

He was punched and knocked to the ground before his wallet and phone were stolen.

He was later taken to hospital for treatment of head injuries.

Two boys, both 14, were arrested on Tuesday, February 11 on suspicion of robbery in connection with the incident.

They were taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning and have since been released on bail until Tuesday, March 10, pending further enquiries.

