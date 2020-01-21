Teenagers arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Police arrested the teenagers in connection with the attempted robbery, which happened on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Two teenagers, including one aged as young as 13, have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A man aged in his mid-20s was approached by two teenagers on Wednesday, January 15 in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, near Grafton Way.

You may also want to watch:

The man was heading to the gym when the pair demanded he hand his phone over. He refused and was left unhurt.

Two males, aged 13 and 16, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The eldest was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.