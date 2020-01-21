E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenagers arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Cardinal Park, Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 15:41 21 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:41 21 January 2020

Police arrested the teenagers in connection with the attempted robbery, which happened on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police arrested the teenagers in connection with the attempted robbery, which happened on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Two teenagers, including one aged as young as 13, have been arrested in connection with an attempted robbery.

A man aged in his mid-20s was approached by two teenagers on Wednesday, January 15 in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, near Grafton Way.

You may also want to watch:

The man was heading to the gym when the pair demanded he hand his phone over. He refused and was left unhurt.

Two males, aged 13 and 16, were arrested in connection with the incident.

The eldest was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Latest from the Ipswich Star

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

Ipswich primary school praised by Ofsted chief during ‘fantastic’ visit

Emelia and Lumen at Murrayfield Primary Academy, which has been recognised by the Ofsted chief inspector after its

Unwell man lifted out of first floor window by firefighters

A man in a first floor bedroom who was experiencing breathing difficulties was assisted by firefighters and paramedics Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Teenagers arrested in connection with attempted robbery at Cardinal Park, Ipswich

Police arrested the teenagers in connection with the attempted robbery, which happened on Wednesday, January 15. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Mitchell to meet Ahmad in main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25

Leigh Mitchell will fight Damian Ahmad in the main event of Cage Warriors Academy South East 25 on March 7 at the Charter Hall in Colchester. Picture: CWSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists