E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenagers charged over Ipswich town centre attack

PUBLISHED: 16:03 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 01 September 2020

The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Three teenagers suspected of punching a man to the floor before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Ipswich town centre have appeared in court.

Suffolk police said the incident happened in Upper Brook Street shortly after 5am on Saturday.

A man in his late 40s was approached by two women and a man, who asked for cigarette rolling paper and tobacco.

You may also want to watch:

The trio got into a conversation with the man, which escalated and resulted in the group punching him to the floor and stealing his mobile phone, cash and glasses.

The man was left with an injured mouth and face.

Officers subsequently arrested three people on suspicion of robbery, who were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Shannan O’Connor, 19, of Fore Street in Ipswich, Chelsea O’Connor, also 19 and of Fore Street, and a 15-year-old boy were all charged with robbery.

They all appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 28.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Planning hitch puts question mark over plans for Ipswich supermarket

The former B&Q garden centre at the Anglia Retail Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

‘Boy racers’ accused of making life a misery for many Martlesham residents

Ros Jones, a member of the Martlesham Parish Council and founder of the Martlesham Traffic Watch group, is campaigning for residents to report antisocial drivers at the retail park. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

New jobs created as national firm opens Ipswich office

Fuel card company Fleetmaxx is opening an office in Ipswich at the Altitude Business Park Picture: PA Images

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Teenagers charged over Ipswich town centre attack

The attack happened in Upper Brook Street in Ipswich town centre (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Tories want to bring more council staff back to their offices

Most staff from Grafton House have been working from home since March. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New track should improve rail services on line at Needham Market

Needham Market railway station. Picture: ARCHANT

Shy painter’s works go up for sale

One of the works by 'The Hat' to be offered up for sale through auctioneers Clarke and Simpson Picture: CLARKE AND SIMPSON

BMW driver suffers serious injuries in crash

The driver of the silver BMW in Leiston was taken to Ipswich Hospital (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN