Teenagers charged over Ipswich town centre attack

Three teenagers suspected of punching a man to the floor before stealing his mobile phone and cash in Ipswich town centre have appeared in court.

Suffolk police said the incident happened in Upper Brook Street shortly after 5am on Saturday.

A man in his late 40s was approached by two women and a man, who asked for cigarette rolling paper and tobacco.

The trio got into a conversation with the man, which escalated and resulted in the group punching him to the floor and stealing his mobile phone, cash and glasses.

The man was left with an injured mouth and face.

Officers subsequently arrested three people on suspicion of robbery, who were taken to Martlesham police investigation centre for questioning.

Shannan O’Connor, 19, of Fore Street in Ipswich, Chelsea O’Connor, also 19 and of Fore Street, and a 15-year-old boy were all charged with robbery.

They all appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday and were remanded to appear before Ipswich Crown Court on Monday, September 28.