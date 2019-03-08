Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Telling the tooth - How much the fairy leaves our children

PUBLISHED: 07:30 18 March 2019

A tooth under the pillow - but how much will the Tooth Fairy leave? Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO/GUILLERMO LOBO

A tooth under the pillow - but how much will the Tooth Fairy leave? Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO/GUILLERMO LOBO

¨Guillermo Lobo 2007

After a new survey revealed that the Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch, Ipswich parents have been discussing what’s the going rate for each lost tooth.

A missing tooth - but how much is it worth? Picture: SHUTTERSTOCKA missing tooth - but how much is it worth? Picture: SHUTTERSTOCK

In our online poll, more than half of those taking part (57pc) have said their children receive £1 per milk tooth.

Meanwhile, 18pc said £2 was the going rate, and another 13pc revealed the fairy leaves less than £1 under the pillows in in their household.

At the higher end of the financial scale, 8pc of children are given £5, 3pc get £10 per tooth, and just 1pc can expect £20 or more.

Our poll was launched after a survey by cosmetic dental brand Your Smile Direct found that the average sum left for Ipswich children is currently £1.52 per tooth - down by 13p from £1.65 in the last four years.

On Facebook, Samantha Keen said her daughter gets “one gold coin for a tooth and a letter from the Tooth Fairy saying how well she’s been brushing and looking after her teeth, and fairy dust scattered around the window.”

Amanda Lawrenson said: “Mine got a £2 coin.”

Several parents said the payments varied - sometimes with more for a first tooth, and sometimes depending on the size.

Clare Kirby said: “I would give my son £1 for a small tooth and £2 for a double.”

Becky Watson said her going rate was “£5 for the first tooth and £2 thereafter.” And Cassie Robinson said: “£5 first tooth, £1 normal tooth, £2 for a molar.”

Another Facebook user, Kirstie Elliott, said: “It depends on the size of the tooth - £2 to £5.”

And Julie Stammers said: “It was £1 for a small tooth, and £2 for a big tooth.”

The Fairy doesn’t leave coins in every household, though. Danielle Talman said: “Nothing, they don’t understand about it. But, if they did, I’d only put 50p under their pillow.”

Sometimes there are gifts other than money tucked under those fairy wings. Paige Giles said: “My little boy got little Lego figures.”

And Kathryn Darby recalled: “The Tooth Fairy dropped off a pair of roller skates last time. We still can’t work out how she managed to lift them.”

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Miss Galaxy 2019 wants to use title to promote body confidence

Emma Collingridge won the award at a ceremony in Lancashire. Picture: BRIAN HAYES

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Strictly Come Dancing star picks winner at ballroom competition

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM

Miss Galaxy 2019 wants to use title to promote body confidence

Emma Collingridge won the award at a ceremony in Lancashire. Picture: BRIAN HAYES

The killers of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Who are they?

Five people found guilty for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: Clockwise, from top left: Kyreis Davies, Callum Plaats (convicted of manslaughter), Isaac Calver, Adebayo Amusa, Aristote Yenge

Teenager cries in dock as jury convicts him of Tavis murder

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Strictly Come Dancing star picks winner at ballroom competition

Young dancers impressed the judges at the Battle of the Ballroom competition at Trinity Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich Witches press and practice day: Mike Bacon is there and brings you all the news and reaction...

Danny King, back in Witches colours again in 2019. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Plans for 24-bed head injury centre submitted to Borough Council

The Stephen Hawking Neuro Centre, is planned to be built in the Ravenswood part of Ipswich. Picture: KLH ARCHITECTS

Education is way out of drug-related crime

Paul Hannaford visited Northgate High School on his workshop tour of the country Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We need to win every game now’ - Bree on Town’s slim survival hopes

James Bree looking to push the ball forwards in the second half against Nottingham Forest. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Tavis killer was still updating Instagram from his prison cell

Murderer Isaac Calver was updating his Instagram account from a jail cell while on trial for killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Picture: INSTAGRAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists