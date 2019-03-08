Telling the tooth - How much the fairy leaves our children

After a new survey revealed that the Tooth Fairy is feeling the pinch, Ipswich parents have been discussing what’s the going rate for each lost tooth.

In our online poll, more than half of those taking part (57pc) have said their children receive £1 per milk tooth.

Meanwhile, 18pc said £2 was the going rate, and another 13pc revealed the fairy leaves less than £1 under the pillows in in their household.

At the higher end of the financial scale, 8pc of children are given £5, 3pc get £10 per tooth, and just 1pc can expect £20 or more.

Our poll was launched after a survey by cosmetic dental brand Your Smile Direct found that the average sum left for Ipswich children is currently £1.52 per tooth - down by 13p from £1.65 in the last four years.

On Facebook, Samantha Keen said her daughter gets “one gold coin for a tooth and a letter from the Tooth Fairy saying how well she’s been brushing and looking after her teeth, and fairy dust scattered around the window.”

Amanda Lawrenson said: “Mine got a £2 coin.”

Several parents said the payments varied - sometimes with more for a first tooth, and sometimes depending on the size.

Clare Kirby said: “I would give my son £1 for a small tooth and £2 for a double.”

Becky Watson said her going rate was “£5 for the first tooth and £2 thereafter.” And Cassie Robinson said: “£5 first tooth, £1 normal tooth, £2 for a molar.”

Another Facebook user, Kirstie Elliott, said: “It depends on the size of the tooth - £2 to £5.”

And Julie Stammers said: “It was £1 for a small tooth, and £2 for a big tooth.”

The Fairy doesn’t leave coins in every household, though. Danielle Talman said: “Nothing, they don’t understand about it. But, if they did, I’d only put 50p under their pillow.”

Sometimes there are gifts other than money tucked under those fairy wings. Paige Giles said: “My little boy got little Lego figures.”

And Kathryn Darby recalled: “The Tooth Fairy dropped off a pair of roller skates last time. We still can’t work out how she managed to lift them.”