'I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!' says 10-year-old Arthur

A lucky ten-year-old came away with a priceless memento after attending Ed Sheeran's impromptu concert on the steps of Ipswich town hall.

Before playing his final song, Ed took the guitar he'd been playing with and gifted it to ten-year-old Arthur Baggett in the crowd.

"I've been at the front the whole time," said Arthur.

"I was just so overwhelmed with happiness when he pointed me out and said that he was going to give it to me."

Ed signed the guitar with the words "Arthur - play this guitar" and made him promise to keep practising and playing in Ipswich.

Arthur said he'll be keeping the guitar "forever" and added: "I think it will be in my family forever too."

An aspiring musician himself, Arthur had brought his guitar with him as he was on the way to a music lesson.

"Ed has such a strong voice and is so talented at playing the guitar and singing at the same time," said Arthur.

"I'd like to start writing my own songs just like him - I can't believe Ed Sheeran gave me his guitar!"

The surprise has been secret for two weeks said Screen Suffolk's Rachel Aldridge.

The organisation worked with Ipswich Borough Council to make the moment happen.

She said: “It was totally amazing, there was hardly anyone on the Cornhill, he appeared and suddenly there was a sea of people within five minutes.

“We keep to keep it top secret. It was so great to see him stepping onto the steps of Ipswich Town Hall and coming back to Ipswich.”