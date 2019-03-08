Alleyway hit by drug-dealing and fly tipping to be blocked off to troublemakers

Tennyson Road in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Troublemakers causing nuisance in an Ipswich alleyway will find their route blocked off when a new gate is installed to keep them out.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neighbours in Tennyson Road, Ipswich contacted councillors representing their area to tell them that "fly tipping represents a significant nuisance to their quality of life" .

You may also want to watch:

A report prepared ahead of a council meeting also said they had "spoken of drug-related activity in the alleyway which they feel reduces the confidence in the safety of their area".

A £6,000 fund had already been created to install new gates to alleyways where anti-social behaviour is known to be an issue.

Now £1,423 is to be made available to put in a new steel gate, which will prevent access to everyone except the 20 homes using the alley.

The funding was approved by Ipswich Borough Council's central area committee on Wednesday, July 31.