Terry Waite to join 'evening to remember' for Emmaus Suffolk

Suffolk-based former hostage Terry Waite will be sharing his experiences with guests at a fundraising event in Ipswich next week.

Mr Waite, who now lives in west Suffolk, will be the guest at a fundraising supper at the Royal Oak on Felixstowe Road next Wednesday which will raise money for the Emmaus Suffolk charity - of which he is a patron.

Emmaus Suffolk supports and helps vulnerable people at risk of loneliness or homelessness and reopened the former pub as a community centre, cafe and meeting place last December.

The evening will be hosted by Ipswich mayor John Cook - and will enable guests to ask Mr Waite about his experiences in Lebanon and on various other missions he undertook as an envoy for the Church of England.

Mr Waite also revealed recently the support he received from HM The Queen when he was released from captivity in Beirut.

Mr Cook said: "I'm incredibly excited to be hosting this fundraiser. Terry is a long time supporter of Emmaus, and seemed to be forever on our television screens during the 1980's as Special Envoy for the Archbishop of Canterbury, hostage negotiator and later as a hostage himself, in Lebanon, for 1763 days.

"The ticket price includes a delicious meal prepared by Emmaus Suffolk chef, Colton Bridgeman and the Royal Oak team. It promises to be an evening to remember."

The evening starts at 6.30pm with the meal at 7pm. It is expected to finish about 9pm. Tickets are £25 each. The Royal Oak does not serve alcohol, but anyone who wishes can bring a bottle for the meal. Soft drinks will be available.

Tickets can be booked here or from Ipswich council's theatre booking page.












