News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Tesco opens new store in Ipswich town centre in August

Author Picture Icon

Paul Geater

Published: 4:30 PM June 15, 2021   
Old Croydon's building

Work is underway at the new Tesco Express store in Tavern Street, Ipswich. - Credit: Paul Geater

Retail giant Tesco has confirmed that it is to open a new convenience store in the heart of Ipswich town centre in August.

The new Tesco Express store is being created in the old Croydon's building in Tavern Street that was occupied by Jack Wills until the start of the first lockdown in March last year.

Construction workers have been making major internal changes to the 1929-building, including removing the iconic staircase and opening up the ground floor.

Tesco confirmed its plans for the building as a spokesman said: “We’re excited to be opening a new Express on Tavern Street, Ipswich and we look forward to serving the local community when our doors open in August.”

It plans to announce an opening date over the next few weeks.

Ipswich Central chairman Terry Baxter welcomed the arrival and said it fitted in with the proposals for a "connected town centre."

He said: "We are looking to have more people living within easy walking distance of the town centre and this will give them more choice of where to do their daily shopping, especially after the closure of the Little Waitrose at the end of last year.

"It is also good to see a prominent building in the town centre brought back into use like this and I am sure it will be welcomed by the many people who live or work in the town centre."

John Norman at Croydon's

John Norman has been concerned about the prospect of Tesco moving into the old Croydon's building since it was first proposed in 2014. - Credit: Su Anderson

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman seriously injured in accident on major Ipswich road
  2. 2 Tim Hortons restaurant in Ipswich given green light
  3. 3 Lorry 'not seen' by crane operator in container crush, port say
  1. 4 Curve Bar nights out and special events - are you in these photos?
  2. 5 Construction work begins on TV set ahead of Amazon series filming
  3. 6 Police concerned for missing man from Kesgrave
  4. 7 Kesgrave shooting trial enters final stages
  5. 8 Inside quirky off-grid houseboat with stunning river views - yours for £500k
  6. 9 'Hammer seen' in robbery by group of males at Felixstowe Skatepark
  7. 10 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal

Ipswich Society chairman John Norman was less happy about the news: "I am disappointed by the loss of the staircase and other internal fittings in the shop - they seem to want to turn it into a sterile area to just do their own thing there.

"Tesco has a 25-year lease on the building. I think they saw Waitrose pull out and saw their opportunity.

"We would support the opening of another store like this in the town centre to support getting more people living in the town centre itself - but feel there are plenty of other units available without ripping out one of the most important buildings in the area."

Although the building is prominent and appears very old, it was actually built in 1929 and is not actually listed so changes do not require special planning permission.




Retail
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Whitehall, playing Ipswich this week. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jack Whitehall praises award-winning Suffolk gastropub after visit

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Coastal areas such as Lowestoft could benefit from additional government funding, say MPs. Picture:

Opinion

My frustration at how rude drawings balls up our beaches

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Splash Parks reopen after lockdown restrcitions lifted. Bourne Park Pictures: BRITTANY WOODM

Suffolk Live

Glass found in popular paddling pool forcing it to close

Emily Townsend

Author Picture Icon
Adam Gray and Clive Driver have openedThe Blitz 1940's Tea Rooms in St Peter's Street in Ipswich. P

Inside Ipswich's Blitz-themed tearoom

Danielle Lett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus