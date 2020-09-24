Man injured in van crash at Tesco Copdock

A man has been taken to Ipswich Hospital following a collision in Tesco Copdock car park Picture: ARCHANT Archant

A man has suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a van in the car park of Tesco at Copdock.

Paramedics and officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision around 10.40am today (Thursday).

The man – a pedestrian in his 50s – had been walking in the car park at the time of the collision.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man has suffered head injuries and has been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.

An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the car park at Tesco Stores on Copdock Interchange in Ipswich just before 10.45am today to treat a man who had been hit by a vehicle.

“The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital.”

The car park remains open.