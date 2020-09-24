Man injured in van crash at Tesco Copdock
PUBLISHED: 11:28 24 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:25 24 September 2020
A man has suffered head injuries after being involved in a collision with a van in the car park of Tesco at Copdock.
Paramedics and officers from Suffolk police were called to the scene of the collision around 10.40am today (Thursday).
The man – a pedestrian in his 50s – had been walking in the car park at the time of the collision.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the man has suffered head injuries and has been taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment.
An East of England Ambulance spokesman added: “An ambulance and rapid response vehicle attended the car park at Tesco Stores on Copdock Interchange in Ipswich just before 10.45am today to treat a man who had been hit by a vehicle.
“The patient was transported to Ipswich Hospital.”
The car park remains open.
