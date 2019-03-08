Partly Cloudy

Night races from Copdock Tesco 'will end in someone getting hurt', warn Pinewood residents

PUBLISHED: 18:22 23 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:22 23 May 2019

Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing residents, have been made to councillors in the area Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tesco Extra in Copdock. Reports of young drivers gathering and racing through Pinewood, disturbing residents, have been made to councillors in the area Picture: GREGG BROWN

Frightened parents are left with no sleep after "yobbos" meeting at the Copdock Tesco have ramped up their street racing disturbances in Ipswich.

The noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORDThe noise from the young drivers racing around Pinewood can be heard from Devlin Drive Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Councillors and residents have complained that inconsiderate drivers are treating the Pinewood area of Ipswich as a personal racetrack, with loud engines driving at speed through their streets.

It is thought some of the drivers at the meeting at the Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange before setting off.

One mother in Pinewood, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "This issue cropped up several months ago at which point it was reported to the police.

"They told me to keep calling every time it happened and that if I could get some registration numbers of the vehicles involved I should pass them along.

Councillor Christopher Hudson said the streets of Pinewood were in danger of Councillor Christopher Hudson said the streets of Pinewood were in danger of "becoming a real-life Scalextric" Picture: SIMON LEE

"For the last couple of weeks it has been happening every single night.

"On Wednesday it started about 10pm and went on until midnight - revving, speeding up and down the road and making the car backfire.

"There is no doubt one day it will end in someone getting seriously hurt, more than likely an innocent person in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Pinewood's roads are narrow and winding, with no road markings. Cars park on either side of the road making the small lanes even tighter.

They added: "It is stressful listening to it over and over again, and it is disturbing everyone's sleep, including my daughter who has to be up for school each morning.

County councillor Chris Hudson is furious about reports of dangerous driving in his ward.

He said: "I've had residents telling me it can go from 9pm to 1am - we need to get these yobbos off the road."

Drivers have been reportedly heard disturbing Pinewood residents with loud driving at night, with the drivers thought to gather at the Tesco Extra at the Copdock roundabout Picture: JAKE FOXFORDDrivers have been reportedly heard disturbing Pinewood residents with loud driving at night, with the drivers thought to gather at the Tesco Extra at the Copdock roundabout Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

"The way this is going, Pinewood is going to end up like a real-life Scalextric or Daytona.

"Tesco's car park might be private land, but as soon as they get on the roads, the police can do something about them.

"The residents there are being deprived of a human right to a good night's sleep."

Babergh councillor Zac Norman said: "I've spoken to Christopher Hudson and it's just not on. I'll be working with him to try and bring a stop to it."

The Pinewood area of Ipswich, wich one resident says is being terrorised by high-speed late-night driving, keeping her awake Picture: GOOGLE MAPSThe Pinewood area of Ipswich, wich one resident says is being terrorised by high-speed late-night driving, keeping her awake Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk Constabulary received one report of anti-social driving in the Pinewood area at a parish council meeting. Residents who hear this are encouraged to contact the police as soon as they hear it so Safer Neighbourhood Team officers can investigate.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "We are aware of residents' concerns about anti-social behaviour in our car park, and are working with local police to try and avoid further incidents."

