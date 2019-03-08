Increased police patrols deterring anti-social drivers

Increased police patrols appear to be paying dividends after residents complained the gathering of cars and anti-social driving near their homes was making their lives a misery.

The problem has been blighting the lives of residents in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, close to the Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange, where, we have been reporting since May, groups of drivers have been gathering and driving their cars through the winding streets.

Residents say they are being kept awake at night by revving engines with one mother fearing the anti-social behaviour could lead to someone getting hurt.

County councillor Christopher Hudson wrote to Suffolk crime commissioner Tim Passmore saying those responsible were "depriving those living in the area of the human right to a good night's sleep".

Now, however, police action appears to making a difference.

Mr Hudson said: "This is great news, the people frightening the locals were really just awful.

"We must remain vigilant now that this progress has been made though and keep these drivers away."

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, added: "It would appear that the police are finally taking this seriously and I thank them for their intervention."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are pleased to hear that our continued work to tackle anti-social driving and behaviour in the Copdock, Pinewood and Washbrook areas of Ipswich has helped to alleviate the issues.

"Officers carried out increased patrols, spoke with motorists who were found to be congregating and we also worked with our partners to reduce the problems."

Tesco staff were aware of the gatherings of drivers and were working with authorities to help bring a resolution about for the residents living close to the store.

More than a dozen cars could often be seen congregating on the private land of Tesco's car park.

A police spokesman added: "Should anti-social driving and behaviour be taking place in any other areas, the public can assist police by recording the vehicle registration details of the vehicles involved, along with a description of the vehicles and its occupants.

"In addition, anybody with relevant dash-cam footage should contact Suffolk police by visiting the force's website."