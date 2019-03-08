E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Increased police patrols deterring anti-social drivers

PUBLISHED: 07:30 06 August 2019

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Increased police patrols appear to be paying dividends after residents complained the gathering of cars and anti-social driving near their homes was making their lives a misery.

Councillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEECouncillor Christopher Hudson Picture: SIMON LEE

The problem has been blighting the lives of residents in the Pinewood area of Ipswich, close to the Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange, where, we have been reporting since May, groups of drivers have been gathering and driving their cars through the winding streets.

Residents say they are being kept awake at night by revving engines with one mother fearing the anti-social behaviour could lead to someone getting hurt.

County councillor Christopher Hudson wrote to Suffolk crime commissioner Tim Passmore saying those responsible were "depriving those living in the area of the human right to a good night's sleep".

Now, however, police action appears to making a difference.

Mr Hudson said: "This is great news, the people frightening the locals were really just awful.

You may also want to watch:

"We must remain vigilant now that this progress has been made though and keep these drivers away."

One resident, who asked to remain anonymous, added: "It would appear that the police are finally taking this seriously and I thank them for their intervention."

A Suffolk Constabulary spokesperson said: "We are pleased to hear that our continued work to tackle anti-social driving and behaviour in the Copdock, Pinewood and Washbrook areas of Ipswich has helped to alleviate the issues.

"Officers carried out increased patrols, spoke with motorists who were found to be congregating and we also worked with our partners to reduce the problems."

Tesco staff were aware of the gatherings of drivers and were working with authorities to help bring a resolution about for the residents living close to the store.

More than a dozen cars could often be seen congregating on the private land of Tesco's car park.

A police spokesman added: "Should anti-social driving and behaviour be taking place in any other areas, the public can assist police by recording the vehicle registration details of the vehicles involved, along with a description of the vehicles and its occupants.

"In addition, anybody with relevant dash-cam footage should contact Suffolk police by visiting the force's website."

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW

Man stabbed in Ipswich town centre in ‘targeted attack’

A man in his 30s suffered stab wounds to his legs during a 'targeted attack' at the junction of Foundation Street and Lower Brook Street in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Woman shaken after teen throws liquid over her while walking child

A woman walking with her child had liquid thrown over her near Stoke High School in Maidenhall Approach Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Last sign of former Franciscan Way subway in Ipswich to be filled in

The former subway entrance in Franciscan Way is to be filled in this month. Picture: PAUL GEATER

What is going to happen to Ipswich’s easyHotel?

easyHotel, in Ipswich town centre. Photo: Rachel Edge.

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Greater Anglia confirms extra trains for Ipswich concerts by Ed Sheeran

Greater Anglia will be running extra main-line trains after the Ed Sheeran concerts at Chantry Park in Ipswich. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Increased police patrols deterring anti-social drivers

Tesco Copdock. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Breaking news from across Suffolk and north Essex

Breaking news from across Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town are playing by different financial rules in League One - a guide to SCMP

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

‘He was loved by so many people’ – Tributes pour in for popular BMX rider

Tributes have poured in for Grant Mowles, a popular BMX rider from Ipswich who died suddenly on July 19. Picture: SALLY MAYHEW
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists