Queues at Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

PUBLISHED: 09:36 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:37 18 March 2020

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

These were the scenes at Tesco, Copdock, as it reopened at 6am this morning – having decided to close at 11pm last night to restock shelves depleted by people stocking up.

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Usually the Tesco store is open for 24-hours a day. However, it had to close temporarily due to the overwhelming number of people wanting to stock up on food in fear of coronavirus induced shortages.

At 5.55am the car park was two thirds full and people were queuing with trolleys, baskets and bags ready to grab what they need.

There was a much larger than usual workforce waiting inside to monitor customers behaviour and staff were heard pleading with customers not to take more than what they needed.

The aisles containing toilet roll, cleaning products and pasta had not been fully restocked overnight – this may not be due to shortages but instead a tactic by the supermarket to ensure the equal distribution of products.

Many customers headed straight for the items most in demand and trolleys packed with four cases of toilet roll were seen being wheeled around the supermarket.

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Tesco at Martlesham took the same measures and closed overnight, whilst Sainsbury’s is announcing specific times for elderly and vulnerable people to shop in.

