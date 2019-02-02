Betty from Hadleigh celebrates her 100th with surprise tea party

Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO Archant

A hadleigh woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in style - with surprise tea party at her nursing home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Betty Carpenter, who was born on January 18, 1919, marked her centenary on January 25 with family, friends and colleagues from Tesco.

To celebrate the milestone, which coincided with Tesco’s 100th birthday, the supermarket giant surprised Betty with a bespoke birthday cake and a luxury hamper which was delivered by a team member from her local store.

THe team member, Betty’s daughter and fellow care home residents enjoyed a slice of birthday cake over a cup of tea, while Betty showed guests her telegram from the Queen.

Sarah Palmar, Tesco’s head of centenary campaigns, said; “We were truly honoured to have been able to celebrate Betty’s milestone birthday with her, and we wish Betty and her family every happiness in the future.”