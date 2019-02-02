Snow

Betty from Hadleigh celebrates her 100th with surprise tea party

02 February, 2019 - 20:59
Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO

Betty Carpenter, from Hadleigh, celebrates her 100th birthday Picture: TESCO

Archant

A hadleigh woman has celebrated her 100th birthday in style - with surprise tea party at her nursing home.

Betty Carpenter, who was born on January 18, 1919, marked her centenary on January 25 with family, friends and colleagues from Tesco.

To celebrate the milestone, which coincided with Tesco’s 100th birthday, the supermarket giant surprised Betty with a bespoke birthday cake and a luxury hamper which was delivered by a team member from her local store.

THe team member, Betty’s daughter and fellow care home residents enjoyed a slice of birthday cake over a cup of tea, while Betty showed guests her telegram from the Queen.

Sarah Palmar, Tesco’s head of centenary campaigns, said; “We were truly honoured to have been able to celebrate Betty’s milestone birthday with her, and we wish Betty and her family every happiness in the future.”

