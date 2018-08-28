Cyclist injured after collision with car

Emergency services have been called to the scene of an accident involving a car and a cyclist.

Police were called shortly after 7.30am this morning to the scene of a crash between a Tesla and a cyclist on Dickens Road near the junction of London Road, Ipswich.

An ambulance is currently on hand and the cyclist is believed to have sustained injuries to their hand and arms.

Officers from Suffolk Constabulary do not believe the injuries are serious but they remain at the scene.

Suffolk police would like to speak to any witnesses to the accident.

If you have any information contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting CAD number 46 of 19/12/2018.

We will update this incident as it progresses.