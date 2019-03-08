Mini electric car donated to Ipswich Hospital children’s area
PUBLISHED: 16:27 20 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:27 20 March 2019
Archant
Children at a hospital now have a new toy to help take their minds off the nervous wait for surgery – in the form of a mini electric car.
The Tesla Owners Group UK (TOGUK) decided to donate the vehicle to the Raedwald Day Surgery Unit at Ipswich Hospital to help bring smiles to children’s faces during a difficult period.
Julian Brook, who visited the unit with Charlotte Morrison – both of TOGUK – to deliver the car, said: “Hopefully the cars will help bring some additional fun and smiles to the children and their families.”
The first lucky patient to test drive the car was Jack Glancy. Hot on his heels was Jack Sadler who soon got the hang of whizzing around the corridor, even in reverse.
Clinical lead Brigitte Victoria said: “This is such a wonderful gift and is going to be a great distraction to the children prior to an operation.
“They will be able to drive themselves to surgery along a safe and easily navigable route.
“Not only will they be having fun but it will take their mind off the procedure they are about to have.”