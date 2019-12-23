Gallery

On the 12th day of Christmas my true love gave to me ... 12 furry ferrets?

Ideally, ferrets should be kept in pairs or groups. They are very sociable animals and most tend to enjoy company. Belle, pictured here, is paired with Poppy. Picture: RSPCA Archant

Many households will welcome in new family pets during the festive season - a dog, goldfish or maybe a kitten - but what about a ferret?

Flo here is in a pair with Chops Picture: RSPCA Flo here is in a pair with Chops Picture: RSPCA

Staff at the RSPCA Martlesham Animal Centre are desperate to find homes for their 12 ferrets, who come exclusively in packs of two as they bond with a best friend for life.

Furry soul mates Basmati and Paella have been at the centre for just shy of two years and their friends Belle and Poppy only arrived one month later.

The other pairs in need of some TLC are Andy and Ruby, Chops and Flo, Ian and Gary and Ralphie and Pea.

Though not the most popular of all household pets, ferrets are adorable little creatures that can sleep for up to 20 hours a day.

Poppy, pictured here, here is paired with Belle. Picture: RSPCA Poppy, pictured here, here is paired with Belle. Picture: RSPCA

The animals are highly inquisitive - and need regular changes to their environment, so they don't get too bored.

Some of these ferrets had to be given up by previous owners or were found abandoned.

Emma Thresh, small animal supervisor, said: "Re-homing for ferrets this year has been hard, and we are not quite sure what the reason for this is, but we hope that we can showcase what wonderful pets they really can be and what pleasure they can bring to a family."

Ideally ferrets should be kept in pairs or more. They are very sociable animals and most tend to enjoy each other’s company. Basmati here is paired with Paella. Picture: RSPCA Ideally ferrets should be kept in pairs or more. They are very sociable animals and most tend to enjoy each other’s company. Basmati here is paired with Paella. Picture: RSPCA

There are many ways to keep ferrets busy - giving them plant pots, tunnels and tubes, squeaky toys and hammocks to explore.

Food can also be hidden around their enclosure, which helps to stimulate natural foraging behaviours.

"Anyone interested we would encourage them to get in touch with us to find out more about these adorable little bundles of joy," Ms Thresh added.

The Martlesham centre has been overrun with ferrets this December and has found it hard to re-home them.

Ideally ferrets should be kept in pairs or more. They are very sociable animals and most tend to enjoy each other?s company. Chops here is paired with Flo. Picture: RSPCA Ideally ferrets should be kept in pairs or more. They are very sociable animals and most tend to enjoy each other?s company. Chops here is paired with Flo. Picture: RSPCA

To find out more, visit the RSPCA website.