Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

PUBLISHED: 12:15 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:20 26 January 2020

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Firefighters were called to tackle a fire in the kitchen of a popular Ipswich pub.

The fire, at The Arbor House in High Street, started shortly before 10.45am today inside an oven in the kitchen.

Two fire crews from Ipswich East and Princes Street station were called to the scene to tackle the blaze.

On arrival the crews used breathing apparatus and one hose to put the fire out.

A post on the Suffolk fire and rescue website said: "Suffolk fire and rescue were called to reports of a kitchen fire at a public house. Crews were sent from Ipswich East and Princes station along with an officer.

"On arrival crews used breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and a covering jet to extinguish the fire."

The pub, formerly the premises of The Arboretum, confirmed it will not be able to serve food until Tuesday but will be open to serve drinks.

A spokesman said: "There was a small fire today but it was contained to inside an oven in the kitchen.

"Due to the operation to put it out, the kitchen will be closed today, but we will be open to serve drinks today and will be back to normal on Tuesday."

