Donations flood in for Kevin Beattie statue campaign – with £8,000 raised in first morning

Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie and Clive Woods Picture: PA PHOTOS PA Archive/PA Images

The campaign for a statue of Ipswich Town’s greatest ever player, Kevin Beattie, has got off to a flying start.

L to R, Brad Jones (EADT editor), Mark Ramsay (ITFC Supporters' Club), Mark Murphy (BBC Radio Suffolk), Kevin's daughter Emma Harvey, and Colin Kreidewolf (ITFC Independent Supporters' Trust), launch the campaign yesterday Picture: PAUL SHEEHAN L to R, Brad Jones (EADT editor), Mark Ramsay (ITFC Supporters' Club), Mark Murphy (BBC Radio Suffolk), Kevin's daughter Emma Harvey, and Colin Kreidewolf (ITFC Independent Supporters' Trust), launch the campaign yesterday Picture: PAUL SHEEHAN

More than £8,000 has been raised in the first morning of the appeal, on what would have

been the 65th birthday of The Beat, who died suddenly in September.

The East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star has launched the appeal – called The Beat Goes On - in conjunction with BBC Radio Suffolk and the TWTD website.

The target is to raise £110,000 for a statue of The Beat in the Portman Road area.

Donations from fans flooded in yesterday – and you can make a pledge here.

There was also a £5,000 pledge from the Ipswich Town Independent Supporters’ Trust, and £1,000 from the Ipswich Town Supporters’ Club.

Brad Jones, editor of the EADT and Ipswich Star, said: “We’re so pleased with the response to this appeal - thank you to everyone who has got behind it. Every single donation will make a difference.

“The positive response shows what a special place The Beat has in the hearts of Town fans.

“It’s so fitting that our club’s greatest ever player will be immortalised with a statue, and we have a campaign committee who are determined to make this happen.”

BBC Radio Suffolk’s Mark Murphy added: “What an amazing start to the fundraising, thousands pledged in the first few hours after launch is incredible but not a surprise. The Beat loved the fans and they loved him.

“If every season ticket holder gave a tenner we’d be reach our total before Christmas. Come on Town fans, let’s do this.”

Suffolk sculptor Sean Hedges-Quinn, who did the statues of both Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson will be commissioned for the project. Early discussions have already taken place over the design.

How you can donate to the appeal:

• Send cheques made payable to ‘The Beat Goes On’ to Kevin Beattie Statue Appeal, EADT, Portman House, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, IP11RS

• Visit the crowdfunding page and make a donation online here

• Collection buckets at reception of both the EADT office and BBC Radio Suffolk.

• Events will be held aimed at fans and businesses. Look out for more details soon.