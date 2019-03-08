Stand-up Town fan’s comedy night for Beat Goes On campaign

A comedy club will be an extra laugh and a smile to The Beat Goes On campaign with a night of jokes at Portman Road in honour of the Town legend.

Richard Jay, 65, grew up on the Gainsborough estate and has followed Ipswich Town since the Bobby Robson era.

The owner of Dorset’s premier chuckle bunker, The Wimbourne Comedy Club, he is bringing his own comedy stylings and some hand-picked talent to the Bobby Robson Suite on May 31 - with all the profits from the night going towards funding a statue of Town legend Kevin Beattie.

Ipswich fans may not have had too much to smile about this season, but Mr Jay is hoping that supporters will be up for a laugh when he drives up to perform.

Mr Jay said: “Beattie was my hero. He was the first player I saw who was younger and it made me think ‘I could play with him’ - not that it panned out that way!

“This is my way of being involved instead. I’m a firm believer that a night at the comedy club is a night well invested.

“This night just seemed the right thing to do for someone I hold in such high regard.”

The Beat Goes On campaign - a joint-project between the EADT, Ipswich Star, BBC Suffolk and independent Ipswich Town website TWTD - is raising money for the erection of a statue of The Beat outside Portman Road.

Last month the total tipped over £50,000 - including a plinth donated to the cause - meaning the campaign is well on the way to meeting the £110,000 needed to finish the job.

To help the cause, Mr Jay is not taking a fee for his performance.

Mr Jay added: “At the ripe old age of 60, I gave up my IT job and I did my first comedy gig.

“It was like everyone else’s - I was terrible, but once you get your first good laugh from an audience it give you confidence.

“Whatever sort of comedy someone likes, there will be something for them.”

Revellers can check out Richard on stage with comedian and MC on the night, Scott Adams, West End performer and comedian Ash Frith, UK Pun Championship finalist Alf and self-styled “deaf man in a hearing world”, headliner Steve Day.

Tickets will be available from April 13 from the Portman Road Fanzone, when Ipswich take on Birmingham City in their must-win match to avoid relegation with four games left to play.

Numbers are limited to just 250 seats and tickets are £12 in advance.